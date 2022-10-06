PHOENIX - Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching avian flu, and in Arizona, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on cases. "This is a strain of avian influenza, which is called highly pathogenic," said Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Veterinarian, Anne Justice-Allen. "In other words, causes death in mostly chickens, but also waterfowl and other bird species as well."

