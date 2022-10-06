Read full article on original website
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on Oct. 7. Investigators need help finding the suspect.
Merced kidnapping: Second suspect arrested in killing of family of 4
MERCED, Calif. - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a California family. Alberto Salgado was arrested Thursday night in Merced County for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. The sheriff's office says Alberto is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.
USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an officer was separating two students from fighting each other, when...
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
Game and Fish officials warn of avian flu in the Phoenix area
Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching a disease known as Avian Flu, and officials in Arizona are keeping a close eye on cases. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa
A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making original, unique versions of popular Mexican dish
Tamale is something that many Arizonans have eaten, and one Valley business is putting their unique touch on the popular dish. FOX 10's Christina Carilla has more, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Avian Flu: Arizona Game and Fish officials keeping an eye on cases
PHOENIX - Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching avian flu, and in Arizona, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on cases. "This is a strain of avian influenza, which is called highly pathogenic," said Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Veterinarian, Anne Justice-Allen. "In other words, causes death in mostly chickens, but also waterfowl and other bird species as well."
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
Astronaut on ISS spots Florida’s muddy wounds left from Hurricane Ian
Not only did Hurricane Ian push in several feet of water during a catastrophic storm surge last week, but the storm dumped well over a foot of rain across a wide swath of Central and North Florida. Now, much of that water is draining out toward the Gulf of Mexico...
5PM Weather Forecast - 10/6/2022
Another round of storms moved through the Phoenix area this afternoon. Will we see more stormy weather in the days ahead?
2022 Election: 3 Arizona candidates for U.S. Senate took part in televised debate
The debate was held just weeks before a Senate election in Arizona that could tip the balance of power in Washington. Besides incumbent senator Mark Kelly, Republican Challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Party candidate Marc Victor also took part in the debate. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
