ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Merced kidnapping: Second suspect arrested in killing of family of 4

MERCED, Calif. - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a California family. Alberto Salgado was arrested Thursday night in Merced County for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. The sheriff's office says Alberto is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ANIMAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa

A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Central California#Police
fox10phoenix.com

Avian Flu: Arizona Game and Fish officials keeping an eye on cases

PHOENIX - Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching avian flu, and in Arizona, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on cases. "This is a strain of avian influenza, which is called highly pathogenic," said Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Veterinarian, Anne Justice-Allen. "In other words, causes death in mostly chickens, but also waterfowl and other bird species as well."
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy