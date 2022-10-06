Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle news: Harry’s wild side ‘died’ when he met Meg as couple told to choose ‘all or nothing’ over Royal future
PRINCE Harry used to be a wild child but things changed when he met Meghan Markle, a bombshell new book has claimed. Speaking of a "complex" young Harry and his brother William, royal author Valentine Low writes: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad. When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘worried’ of being iced out from the royal family amid 'demotion': expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be concerned that they are being iced out of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were demoted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew. Royal biographer Phil Dampier confirmed to Fox News...
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
Prince Harry Passing On His 'Unhappiness' By 'Blaming' Royal Family, His Biographer Claims
Prince Harry's view of anyone in the royal family has "gone down the drain" since his marriage to Meghan Markle, his biographer has claimed. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin made the claim while discussing Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship with their stepmother and King Charles III's second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during an interview on Sky News Australia to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort."
Prince Andrew: Scathing details about Duke of York from unheard interviews revealed by journalist
According to prominent correspondent Valentine Low’s new book – Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown – Prince Andrew had two ‘toe-curling’ interviews that explained who he really is as a person. Interview 1 – halfway across the globe. According to Low’s book, Prince...
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities
The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour
The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
Meghan Markle Was 'Obsessed' With Trying To Rectify Rumors About Her & Kate Middleton's Fight, Claims Author
Though it's well documented that Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton don't see eye-to-eye, Valentine Low's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is revealing more insight into how constant reports over the women's feud took a toll on the Duchess of Sussex. Article continues below advertisement. In...
Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace
Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Likely Being Gifted a "Very Special" Welsh Home by King Charles
Hot on the heels of reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely being gifted a massive mansion called Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate (nope, not the same as Frogmore Cottage), there's speculation that the couple are also set to inherited a "very special" Welsh home from King Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Look Like They’re Trying to Replicate Their Royal Lives’ With Latest Move, Royal Expert Says
A royal expert slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the way they 'replicate their royal lives' with the release of their newest photos.
Kate Middleton Silently ‘Teases’ Prince William With ‘Mood-Booster’ Smile, Body Language Expert Says
According to body language expert Judi James, Kate Middleton sets her 'adoring gaze' on Prince William in an attempt to bring out her husband's 'happier, fun side.'
Meghan Markle's Palace 'Team Was Aghast' Over Her Tabloid Lawsuit—Book
Meghan Markle's decision to sue a U.K. tabloid left palace staff "aghast" at what they saw as a "colossal mistake," according to a new royal biography. The Duchess of Sussex was advised against bringing the privacy and copyright claim against The Mail on Sunday after it published a letter she sent her father Thomas Markle, according to Courtiers.
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
Meghan Markle latest news: Harry and Duchess backtrack on memoir and Netflix series in bid to reconcile with royals
PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle are downplaying their criticism of the Royal Family in the Duke’s new memoir and their upcoming Netflix series. According to The Sun, the controversial pair want to reconcile with the royals after the memoir and the documentary have both been released. Both the series...
