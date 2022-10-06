Two people died and six others were injured in a stabbing attack in front of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 6, Nevada authorities said. The attack, which happened on the sidewalk, was unprovoked “with no altercation beforehand,” Capt. James LaRochelle of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during an afternoon news briefing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO