How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Five keys to the game: No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 12 Oregon's conference road game with Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0) hit the road for the second time in conference play after narrowly escaping Pullman with a win last month. The Ducks are winners of four straight games, including three home blowouts.
New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 8 scores
The Las Cruces Sun-News will cover each of the two high school football games at the Field of Dreams this week. More:Despite 4-3 record, Mayfield still proves capable of beating 5A competition Sports reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will be on hand to cover Thursday's 7 p.m. game between Organ...
PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's clobbering of Arizona in the desert
The Oregon Ducks went down to Tucson knowing it's a tough place to play and win for past Oregon programs, and they put those fears to bed quickly. The Ducks came close to putting up 600 yards of offense, scored seven straight touchdowns, and the Duck defense dominated one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 to produce a 49-22 victory over Arizona.
INSTANT RECAP: Bourguet leads ASU to 45-38 upset win over No. 21 Washington
TEMPE — The first five games of Arizona State’s season felt like a dark cloud trailed its every move. Its worst loss to a non-conference opponent this century precipitated a coaching change, which couldn’t prevent the program’s worst start since 1976. Week after week, the gloominess became more inhospitable.
