It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 12 Oregon's conference road game with Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0) hit the road for the second time in conference play after narrowly escaping Pullman with a win last month. The Ducks are winners of four straight games, including three home blowouts.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO