Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football stay undefeated in conference at Georgia Tech?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Looking to build off of a home win against Virginia, Duke meets Georgia Tech on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. with a chance for a second-straight ACC win.
Chronicle
Nate Drebin
Coming off its first conference win in two years, Duke travels to Georgia Tech hoping to grab a second-consecutive victory. The Blue Zone takes a look at two players who will be integral to their teams' chances.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Georgia Tech
On the road once again, Duke fell behind early against Georgia Tech and heads into the half trailing 10-3. With 30 minutes to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Blue Devils are working to catch the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard. Five observations:. Coleman out, next man up: With the...
Chronicle
Third and goal: Ground game will be deciding factor against Georgia Tech
After a strong showing in their 38-17 win against Virginia, the Blue Devils are set to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Blue Zone has three keys to victory:. It's not a secret: Duke wants to run the football. In its win against Virginia, albeit in sloppy conditions, the Blue Devils attempted 48 rushes and only 24 passes. Although running the ball is arguably Duke’s preference, quarterback Riley Leonard can throw. The sophomore is currently third in the ACC in total QBR with a rating of 79.8. However, Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 188.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst in the ACC. Duke’s pair of redshirt junior running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters have led the Blue Devil offense so far, and they will both need to have big games for the Blue Devils to get to 5-1.
Chronicle
Krill Restaurant takes a ‘fresh’ approach to Southeast Asian flavors
Krill Restaurant takes its name from a small sea crustacean that lies near the bottom of the food chain, but is a main source of nutrition for much larger creatures such as the baleen whale. The name represents the restaurant’s wish to nourish the surrounding community through fresh and healthy plates. Opened in late July this year, this modestly-sized restaurant is tucked slightly away from the busiest section of downtown Durham, right next to event venue The Fruit. It is the newest addition to the Giorgios Hospitality Group, the restaurant group that owns, among others, Parizade, Nasher Museum Cafe and Vin Rouge.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Georgia Tech
Duke (-3.5) vs Georgia Tech. Duke should cover the spread in Atlanta. On paper, the Blue Devils have a clear advantage, both offensively and defensively. Duke fields the nation’s 27th-best rushing attack, while Georgia Tech’s run defense has been bottom-25 this season, allowing 188.8 yards per game. Expect Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters to dominate on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have a +7 turnover margin which ranks them ninth in the nation; the offense has frequently had a shorter distance to drive. Unluckily for them, Duke has only turned the ball over twice this season, giving it the edge. The Blue Devil's chance to spread looks even better given their advantage on the defensive side of the ball—they rank 28th in scoring defense while the Yellow Jackets offense ranks 123rd. Georgia Tech is 1-11 against the spread in their last 12 games following a win, and they beat then-No. 24 Pittsburgh last week. Duke is 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 meetings with Georgia Tech. Expect the Blue Devils to control this game from start to finish and cover the spread.
Chronicle
Report: Duke men's basketball to face Houston in private preseason scrimmage
Once again, Duke has added an impressive opponent to its preseason schedule. For the second-straight season, the Blue Devils will take on a prospective top-10 team behind closed doors in the leadup to the winter season, this time at Houston Oct. 29, per reports from The Devil's Den's Adam Rowe and Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The scrimmage date falls between Duke's annual Countdown to Craziness event Oct. 22 and its season debut Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football takes on Georgia Tech on the road
October is finally here, and that means the Blue Devils will only face ACC opponents for the near future. In 2021, the conference season meant constant woes for the Blue Devils. The team continued its five-game conference losing streak from 2020 into the 2021 season with eight more losses. Yet,...
Chronicle
‘Iron sharpens iron’: How the Waters-Coleman duo is leading Duke football’s running back room to a special season
One year ago, the backfield was a one-man show. This time around, the Blue Devils have a dynamic duo set to take the league by storm. Running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters, both redshirt juniors, have long awaited their turn to take center stage in the Duke offense. Quarterbacks and coaches have come and gone and the rungs in the ladder have traded hands from Deon Jackson to Mataeo Durant all while Coleman and Waters soaked in everything they could so they could prove they were ready to ascend the final steps to take that lead role when the time finally came.
Chronicle
Rader's quick start lifts No. 7 Duke women's soccer to home win against Wake Forest
As the sun set on Koskinen Stadium Thursday, a tale of twos began to unfold—two halves, two superstar performances and two goals to make the difference. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils outlasted unranked Wake Forest in a 2-1 victory behind two early goals from freshman Kat Rader and spectacular defensive play from senior goalkeeper Ruthie Jones. The win avenges not only Duke’s Sunday 1-0 loss to No. 2 Virginia but also the Blue Devils’ first-round ACC tournament loss to the Demon Deacons a season ago.
Chronicle
Film room: Analyzing Duke men's basketball guard Max Johns
A new era of Duke men's basketball is on the horizon, and with it comes an almost entirely new roster. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes film on each of the Blue Devils' new signees and transfers for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Jaden Schutt, Mark Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, Christian Reeves, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Jacob Grandison. Finally, let's take a look at Max Johns:
