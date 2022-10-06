Read full article on original website
Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School
Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
George & Nora London Foundation 2022-23 Review: Raehann Bryce-Davis
Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is a soulful voice of triumph, transformation, and timeless wisdom. With notable house and role debuts, including the Met Opera, as Baba the Turk in Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” she is a 2018 recipient of the prestigious George London Award at the George London Competition. Her recital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City highlighted her award-winning voice as a legacy that must be heard by all, right now.
Heartbeat Opera Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Adaptations of Beethoven, Puccini, and Verdi
New York’s Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2022-23 Season, which includes a video premiere and the company’s Spring Festival, featuring significant adaptions of Puccini’s “Tosca” and Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. The Season kicks off with a free video premiere of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” featuring over 100...
Eric Owens & Singers From the Curtis Opera Theatre To be Performed at 92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y, New York is set to present Eric Owens and singers from the Curtis Opera Theatre. The concert, which is set to be presented on Oct. 25, will be performed at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Additionally, audiences will be able to watch the performance online for 72 hours from the time of broadcast.
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
