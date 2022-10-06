ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School

Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
George & Nora London Foundation 2022-23 Review: Raehann Bryce-Davis

Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is a soulful voice of triumph, transformation, and timeless wisdom. With notable house and role debuts, including the Met Opera, as Baba the Turk in Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” she is a 2018 recipient of the prestigious George London Award at the George London Competition. Her recital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City highlighted her award-winning voice as a legacy that must be heard by all, right now.
Entertainment
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
