Opera North Announces Academic in Residence

(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
EDUCATION
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival

New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition

The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
FESTIVAL
Gramophone Awards Announces 2022 Winners

Gramphone has announced its 2022 awards. The Bayerische Staatsoper won the Recording of the Year for its DVD of “Die Tote Stadt.” The recording also won Opera Award. The company also took home the Orchestral award from Kirill Petrenko and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester’s recording of Mahler’s Seventh Symphony while Cornelius Meister and the Bayerische Staatsoper’s DVD and Blu-Ray recording of Hans Abrahamsen’s The Snow Queen, directed by Andreas Kriegenburg won Gramophone’s 2022 Contemporary Award.
MUSIC
Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract

Cornelius Meister ⁩ has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
PERFORMING ARTS
Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Concludes Series with Michael Spyres

Guild Hall and Bel Canto Boot Camp’s 2022 Resident Artist series will conclude with a recital featuring baritenor Michael Spyres alongside resident artists soprano Teresa Castillo and tenor Samual Keeler. The concert, which is set to take place on Oct. 15, is part of a series that supports an...
PERFORMING ARTS
Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director

The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
PERFORMING ARTS
Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy

The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series

Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Festival Verdi Presents Orchestral Concert Featuring Anna Pirozzi

On Oct. 12, The Festival Verdi is set to present a concert conducted by Sebastiano Rolli. Rolli will conduct the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana and Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma. The concert will also showcase soprano Anna Pirozzi. The program will include scenes from many Italian operas including “Don Carlo,”...
PERFORMING ARTS
Christine Goerke Leads Washington National Opera’s ‘Elektra’

The Washington National Opera is set to present Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The opera, which is set to run between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, 2022, will be directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in her first staging of the work, and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister. In...
THEATER & DANCE
⁦Rolando Villazón Extends Contract with Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation

⁦Rolando Villazón has extended his contract as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation for five more years. In a statement, the festival said that tenor will continue in his position until 2028. The festival said, “Villazón has been responsible for running the Mozart Week Festival since 2019, taking over as overall artistic director of the International Mozarteum Foundation in the summer of 2021.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca

Aleksandra Kurzak, Michael Fabiano & Luca Salsi are Outstanding in Met revival of ‘Tosca’. (Credit: KarenAlmond/Metropolitan Opera) A “shabby little shocker.” That’s how musicologist Joseph Kerman described Puccini’s “Tosca.” Shabby? No. A little shocker? No. It’s a big shocker. Perhaps we’ve become inured to how dark and violent “Tosca” is with scenes of rape, murder, torture, and suicide. There was no mistaking the grittiness of Puccini’s fast-paced thriller at the Metropolitan Opera. The October 4, 2022, show was “Tosca’s” season premiere and performance number 944 of Puccini’s potboiler at the Met.
THEATER & DANCE
Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’

The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
THEATER & DANCE
Sidney Outlaw to Showcase ‘LAMENT’ at MSM

Baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones will present “LAMENT” live at the Manhattan School of Music on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The showcase will explore the legacy of black composers in opera and art song and features works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Harry T. Burleigh.
MUSIC

