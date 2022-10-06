Read full article on original website
Opera North Announces Academic in Residence
(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
Heartbeat Opera Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Adaptations of Beethoven, Puccini, and Verdi
New York’s Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2022-23 Season, which includes a video premiere and the company’s Spring Festival, featuring significant adaptions of Puccini’s “Tosca” and Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. The Season kicks off with a free video premiere of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” featuring over 100...
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival
New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition
The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
Gramophone Awards Announces 2022 Winners
Gramphone has announced its 2022 awards. The Bayerische Staatsoper won the Recording of the Year for its DVD of “Die Tote Stadt.” The recording also won Opera Award. The company also took home the Orchestral award from Kirill Petrenko and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester’s recording of Mahler’s Seventh Symphony while Cornelius Meister and the Bayerische Staatsoper’s DVD and Blu-Ray recording of Hans Abrahamsen’s The Snow Queen, directed by Andreas Kriegenburg won Gramophone’s 2022 Contemporary Award.
Opera Australia Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini Abruptly Quits Company
Opera Australia’s artistic director Lyndon Terracini announced on Oct. 6, 2022, that he is immediately stepping down from his role after 13 years to “get on with the next phase of my life, to pursue new adventures and enable the transition of my successor,” Terracini told The Sydney Morning Herald.
Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract
Cornelius Meister has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Concludes Series with Michael Spyres
Guild Hall and Bel Canto Boot Camp’s 2022 Resident Artist series will conclude with a recital featuring baritenor Michael Spyres alongside resident artists soprano Teresa Castillo and tenor Samual Keeler. The concert, which is set to take place on Oct. 15, is part of a series that supports an...
Taylor Raven, Christian Van Horn, Sara Gartland, Matthew Cairns Headline Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2023 Season
Des Moines Metro Opera has announced its 2023 Festival season. The season opens with “Carmen.” Taylor Raven stars in the title role alongside tenor Matthew Cairns. Kelly Kuo conducts. Performance Dates: June 30 – July 23, 2023. Christian Van Horn and Sara Gartland star in “Bluebeard’s Castle.”...
Eric Owens & Singers From the Curtis Opera Theatre To be Performed at 92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y, New York is set to present Eric Owens and singers from the Curtis Opera Theatre. The concert, which is set to be presented on Oct. 25, will be performed at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Additionally, audiences will be able to watch the performance online for 72 hours from the time of broadcast.
Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director
The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy
The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series
Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
Festival Verdi Presents Orchestral Concert Featuring Anna Pirozzi
On Oct. 12, The Festival Verdi is set to present a concert conducted by Sebastiano Rolli. Rolli will conduct the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana and Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma. The concert will also showcase soprano Anna Pirozzi. The program will include scenes from many Italian operas including “Don Carlo,”...
Christine Goerke Leads Washington National Opera’s ‘Elektra’
The Washington National Opera is set to present Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The opera, which is set to run between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, 2022, will be directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in her first staging of the work, and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister. In...
Rolando Villazón Extends Contract with Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation
Rolando Villazón has extended his contract as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation for five more years. In a statement, the festival said that tenor will continue in his position until 2028. The festival said, “Villazón has been responsible for running the Mozart Week Festival since 2019, taking over as overall artistic director of the International Mozarteum Foundation in the summer of 2021.”
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca
Aleksandra Kurzak, Michael Fabiano & Luca Salsi are Outstanding in Met revival of ‘Tosca’. (Credit: KarenAlmond/Metropolitan Opera) A “shabby little shocker.” That’s how musicologist Joseph Kerman described Puccini’s “Tosca.” Shabby? No. A little shocker? No. It’s a big shocker. Perhaps we’ve become inured to how dark and violent “Tosca” is with scenes of rape, murder, torture, and suicide. There was no mistaking the grittiness of Puccini’s fast-paced thriller at the Metropolitan Opera. The October 4, 2022, show was “Tosca’s” season premiere and performance number 944 of Puccini’s potboiler at the Met.
Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’
The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
Sidney Outlaw to Showcase ‘LAMENT’ at MSM
Baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones will present “LAMENT” live at the Manhattan School of Music on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The showcase will explore the legacy of black composers in opera and art song and features works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Harry T. Burleigh.
