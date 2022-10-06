⁦Rolando Villazón has extended his contract as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation for five more years. In a statement, the festival said that tenor will continue in his position until 2028. The festival said, “Villazón has been responsible for running the Mozart Week Festival since 2019, taking over as overall artistic director of the International Mozarteum Foundation in the summer of 2021.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO