Chronicle
DEVILS DOWNED IN GEORGIA: Duke football's comeback attempt falls short in overtime at Georgia Tech
As the song somewhat goes, the Blue Devils went down to Georgia. This time, they head back to Durham without a win. Duke encountered some speed bumps along its road trip to Atlanta, falling behind early to interim head coach Brent Key’s Georgia Tech team before storming back late to force overtime. In the end, the Yellow Jackets’ late field goal proved the difference and the Blue Devils were handed a 23-20 loss in a heartbreaker at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Georgia Tech
On the road once again, Duke fell behind early against Georgia Tech and heads into the half trailing 10-3. With 30 minutes to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Blue Devils are working to catch the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard. Five observations:. Coleman out, next man up: With the...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football takes on Georgia Tech on the road
October is finally here, and that means the Blue Devils will only face ACC opponents for the near future. In 2021, the conference season meant constant woes for the Blue Devils. The team continued its five-game conference losing streak from 2020 into the 2021 season with eight more losses. Yet,...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football stay undefeated in conference at Georgia Tech?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Looking to build off of a home win against Virginia, Duke meets Georgia Tech on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. with a chance for a second-straight ACC win.
Chronicle
Third and goal: Ground game will be deciding factor against Georgia Tech
After a strong showing in their 38-17 win against Virginia, the Blue Devils are set to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Blue Zone has three keys to victory:. It's not a secret: Duke wants to run the football. In its win against Virginia, albeit in sloppy conditions, the Blue Devils attempted 48 rushes and only 24 passes. Although running the ball is arguably Duke’s preference, quarterback Riley Leonard can throw. The sophomore is currently third in the ACC in total QBR with a rating of 79.8. However, Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 188.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst in the ACC. Duke’s pair of redshirt junior running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters have led the Blue Devil offense so far, and they will both need to have big games for the Blue Devils to get to 5-1.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Georgia Tech
Duke (-3.5) vs Georgia Tech. Duke should cover the spread in Atlanta. On paper, the Blue Devils have a clear advantage, both offensively and defensively. Duke fields the nation’s 27th-best rushing attack, while Georgia Tech’s run defense has been bottom-25 this season, allowing 188.8 yards per game. Expect Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters to dominate on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have a +7 turnover margin which ranks them ninth in the nation; the offense has frequently had a shorter distance to drive. Unluckily for them, Duke has only turned the ball over twice this season, giving it the edge. The Blue Devil's chance to spread looks even better given their advantage on the defensive side of the ball—they rank 28th in scoring defense while the Yellow Jackets offense ranks 123rd. Georgia Tech is 1-11 against the spread in their last 12 games following a win, and they beat then-No. 24 Pittsburgh last week. Duke is 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 meetings with Georgia Tech. Expect the Blue Devils to control this game from start to finish and cover the spread.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball names Jeremy Roach lone team captain for 2022-23 season
This season, Duke will be led from the sidelines by new head coach Jon Scheyer. On the court, it will be led by junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Roach was voted as the Blue Devils’ team captain by his teammates and coaches, the program announced Thursday afternoon. The lone returning starter from Duke’s Final Four team in 2021-22 will serve as the program’s first solo captain since Grayson Allen took up the mantle in 2018 and just the seventh solo captain since former head coach Mike Krzyzewski began his tenure in 1980.
Chronicle
Film room: Analyzing Duke men's basketball guard Max Johns
A new era of Duke men's basketball is on the horizon, and with it comes an almost entirely new roster. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes film on each of the Blue Devils' new signees and transfers for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Jaden Schutt, Mark Mitchell, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, Christian Reeves, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Jacob Grandison. Finally, let's take a look at Max Johns:
Brawl at a youth football game leaves a man with a head injury at Glenn High School in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: ALL YOUTH FOOTBALL GAMES SCHEDULED AT THIS SCHOOL HAVE SINCE BEEN CANCELED. Police were called to a high school in Kernersville about a fight that broke out during a youth football game Saturday, according to Winston-Salem city officials. It happened at 11:14 a.m. at Glenn...
wbtw.com
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Double Murder Arrest, UNC Football
In today’s news: Orange County’s sheriff discusses the Lyric Woods/Devin Clark murder case; UNC football preps for Miami.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
thestokesnews.com
Winston-Salem Chief of Police honored
Nationally recognized speaker and author, Nedra Tawwab, will be speaking at the Living Your Best Life Speaker Series at the Benton Convention Center in Winson-Salem. (Submitted Photo) Trellis Supportive Care is pleased to announce Winston-Salem’s Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson, as the 2022 Best Life Leadership Award recipient for the...
North Carolina Woman 'Called My Mama Crying' After Huge Lottery Win
The new winner already has big plans for her prize.
WXII 12
Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street is closed due to a crash involving injuries. The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The call reporting the crash came in around 6:18 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route. The […]
