Duke (-3.5) vs Georgia Tech. Duke should cover the spread in Atlanta. On paper, the Blue Devils have a clear advantage, both offensively and defensively. Duke fields the nation’s 27th-best rushing attack, while Georgia Tech’s run defense has been bottom-25 this season, allowing 188.8 yards per game. Expect Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters to dominate on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have a +7 turnover margin which ranks them ninth in the nation; the offense has frequently had a shorter distance to drive. Unluckily for them, Duke has only turned the ball over twice this season, giving it the edge. The Blue Devil's chance to spread looks even better given their advantage on the defensive side of the ball—they rank 28th in scoring defense while the Yellow Jackets offense ranks 123rd. Georgia Tech is 1-11 against the spread in their last 12 games following a win, and they beat then-No. 24 Pittsburgh last week. Duke is 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 meetings with Georgia Tech. Expect the Blue Devils to control this game from start to finish and cover the spread.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO