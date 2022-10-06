ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury

In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live game updates, college football scores, Red River Showdown highlights today

Texas leads Oklahoma 42-0 in what's on pace to become the worst Sooners loss in the history of the Red River Showdown. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has demolished the Oklahoma defense, completing 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. Running back Bijan Robinson has 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own as the Sooners have no answers on either side of the ball.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Elevated for Week 5

The Falcons elevated Pruitt on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Week 5, Pruitt will get his first elevation of the campaign and has a chance to make his season debut against Tampa Bay. It's unclear how big of a role he'll play, but Atlanta figures to fill Pitts' absence via committee with Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks and Pruitt all garnering snaps.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9

Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday

Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday

Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday

Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday

Hurst (groin), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars

Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday

Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
