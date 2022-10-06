Read full article on original website
Related
3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons must bench Mariota for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons need to make the obvious decision at quarterback and bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. Ridder impressed early in the preseason and given reason to believe he is Atlanta’s future franchise quarterback. Watching the Atlanta Falcons win two games so far this season...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
The decision comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt.
CBS Sports
Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury
In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live game updates, college football scores, Red River Showdown highlights today
Texas leads Oklahoma 42-0 in what's on pace to become the worst Sooners loss in the history of the Red River Showdown. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has demolished the Oklahoma defense, completing 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. Running back Bijan Robinson has 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own as the Sooners have no answers on either side of the ball.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
NFL Week 5 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Titans
Who are the experts taking in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between the Washington Commanders [1-3] and the Tennessee Titans [2-2]? According to NFL Pickwatch, 82% of the expert pickers, who come from USA TODAY, ESPN, NFL.com, Sporting News, The Athletic and a host of other outlets, are rolling with the Titans in this game.
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans activate Mario Addison, rule out Jon Greenard, elevate Jordan Akins, Mason Schreck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Texans are activating veteran defensive end Mario Addison to the 53-man roster after designating him for return from injured reserve, according to a league source. The Texans are playing without starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Elevated for Week 5
The Falcons elevated Pruitt on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Week 5, Pruitt will get his first elevation of the campaign and has a chance to make his season debut against Tampa Bay. It's unclear how big of a role he'll play, but Atlanta figures to fill Pitts' absence via committee with Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks and Pruitt all garnering snaps.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Rodgers' doppelganger to attend London game against Giants
One year ago, Packers fans were shocked when they thought there might be two Aaron Rodgers in this world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday
Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
Comments / 0