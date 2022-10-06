ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head

Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster

Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster

Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury

Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities

Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster

Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1

Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster

Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster

Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2

Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter

Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners or Blue Jays on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was little doubt Verlander would earn the honor, as he rebounded from Tommy John surgery to record a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season, likely earning him a Cy Young. His 3.40 lifetime ERA in the postseason doesn't trail his career 3.24 regular-season ERA by much, though he owns a mediocre 4.27 ERA over his last nine playoff starts dating back to 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster

Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Baltimore

Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer hears boos after allowing four home runs vs. Padres in dreadful playoff outing

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was booed off the mound on Friday night at the end of what proved to be a disappointing start against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series (GameTracker). Scherzer's final line saw him surrender seven runs on seven hits (four of them home runs) across 4 2/3 innings. He exited with the Mets trailing 7-0.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Cardinals vs. Phillies odds, Wild Card Series Game 2 picks, predictions by proven model

After an 11-year absence from the postseason, it took just one game for the Philadelphia Phillies to produce a memorable moment in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Phillies exploded for six runs in the ninth inning on their way to a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Friday. The Cardinals, winners of the NL Central, will look to stay alive in this best-of-three series in Game 2 on Saturday. Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) will start for St. Louis while Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 to the hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals-Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for Game 2

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 2 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Saturday. In Game 1, the Cardinals held a 2-0 lead late but then collapsed in the ninth inning, and the Phillies claimed a 6-3 win. That means the Phillies are one win from advancing to the NLDS, and the Cardinals face an elimination game in the second contest of the series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

