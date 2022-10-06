Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday
Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Suffers ankle injury
Paye sustained an ankle injury and wasn't able to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos,James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Paye was taken off the field on a cart due to an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest against the Broncos. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely see extended snaps if the defensive end's injury is serious.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
