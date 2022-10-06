Read full article on original website
How These 5 New Crypto Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value In Less Than A Week
Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space. It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies. Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos,...
Big Eyes, LooksRare, And Bat – Smart Crypto Investment Beyond The Crypto Winter
Big Eyes (BIG), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are crypto assets with distinct utilities and features. However, they share similarities based on their prospect of having a great after-winter run, per analysis. LooksRare (LOOKS) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) have had to endure the bear market effect, suffering...
Gaming Tokens With Potential For 100x Gains In 2022: MetaCryp and STEPN
Many new projects are being launched in the GameFi subsector of the cryptocurrency industry, which is expanding rapidly. Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Sandbox (SAND) are just a few of the top projects in the gaming and metaverse sectors that have seen massive market success and provided early adopters with healthy returns on their initial investments.
Feed3, Bitcoin, and Chiliz: Top 3 cryptos that can help you make gains even in a bear market
Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
Ethereum Drops To $1,300 Amid Bear Assault, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States. At the time...
Build Your Crypto Portfolio With These Tokens: Bora, Dotmoovs, and MetaCryp
The DeFi system has improved from where it was a few years ago, thanks to several projects that have contributed to its growth. These projects have improved the DeFi ecosystem’s features like lending and borrowing, blockchain-based games, staking, NFTs, etc. More projects like these are developed every day, and...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
Will Mt. Gox Release The 140K BTC On January 2023? Repayment Methods Revealed
The Mt. Gox hack was a watershed moment for bitcoin. And the future repayment to the affected people will surely be another one. Since we’re in a bear market, most people worry about what effect will those 140K BTC will have on the price. Will the Mt. Gox class prove to be holders or will they sell it all as soon as they get it? That’s a question for another day, since the Mt. Gox class has until January 10th, 2023, to complete registration and select their preferred payment method.
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance
In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market
Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token
Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
Here’s Your Chance To Get Stable APY With Oryen (ORY) Unlike Staking Other Cryptos Such As Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
With the recent launch of the Oryen Network, users now have the opportunity to earn a stable APY with their cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike staking other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Fantom, which can be subject to volatility and fluctuating returns, Oryen offers a stable and predictable return on investment. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to earn a passive income from their crypto holdings.
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is A Faster Platform Than Dash (DASH) and Yearn Finance (YFI).
The mission behind the launch of Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is to offer a new blockchain platform to users with much faster and improved options than older platforms like Yearn Finance, and Dash have to offer. Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) offers a multi-chain interoperability protocol that speeds up secure asset transfers. It also enables...
Investors’ Top Investment Options for 2022— Flow, Quant, and Big Eyes Coin
Over the past few years, cryptocurrency prices have steadily risen due to the simplicity of use and security of blockchain technology. Currently, the market’s attention is on the daily introduction of a brand-new currency, along with other alluring aspects like trading and NFTs. These developments make it possible for...
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways
As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023. The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the...
Oryen (ORY) Expected To Overtake BitTorrent (BTT), Basic Attention Token (BAT), And Stepn (GMT) In the Top 100
As the world increasingly turns to cryptocurrency, investors are looking for the next big thing. This article will discuss Oryen (ORY), which is expected to overtake BitTorrent (BTT), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Stepn (GMT) in the top 100. ORY is a new player in the cryptocurrency world, but it...
