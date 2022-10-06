ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WRAL News

No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt

Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
WMBF

UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
wccbcharlotte.com

No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose

NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date

The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
sandhillssentinel.com

Man fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

One man is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. At the time of this report, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not identified the victim who died on the scene. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Reporter Patrick Priest. Authorities were called to...
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
