No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt
Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
Pinecrest downs No. 15 Lee County, takes pole position for conference title
The Pinecrest Patriots upset the No. 15 Lee County Yellow Jackets in convincing fashion by a 40-23 score on the road on Friday night. With the win, the Patriots took a massive step toward their first football conference championship in program history. Jaylin Morgan scored on the ground to put...
Off-the-field incident halts South Florence football game against Wilson
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-the-field incident involving fans prompted officials to call an early end to Friday night’s football game between South Florence and Wilson. South Florence was ahead 63-0 on homecoming night when the game was halted in the third quarter because of the incident. “As best we can determine, some people […]
Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – South Florence running back Shikeem Shilow
FLORENCE (WBTW) – South Florence running back Shikeem Shilow broke off many long runs and scored 3 touchdowns as #1 South Florence remained unbeaten with a 33-28 win over Hartsville last Thursday night. Shilow finished the game with 252 yards and they needed every one of those as the Red Foxes made a big comeback […]
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
North Carolina Man Planning Big Trip After Scoring $100,000 Lottery Win
The 41-year-old landscaper is the lucky winner of a massive lotto prize.
No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose
NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Kiwanis Robeson-Lumberton elects Thomas as president, unveils endowed scholarship
LUMBERTON — Awards were bestowed and new officers were installed during the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s annual banquet held rec
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
Man fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
One man is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. At the time of this report, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not identified the victim who died on the scene. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Reporter Patrick Priest. Authorities were called to...
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
1 dead after driver runs off road, hits a tree in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after driving off the road in Dillon County Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-95 and mile marker 177, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2010...
