NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO