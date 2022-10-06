Read full article on original website
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
Masters, Kelly argue over positions on border, abortion during debate
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state...
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
Parent Pays It Forward to special guidance counselor at Chaparral High School
Arizona’s Family is paying it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at the 15th annual Paul’s Car Wash. Salad and Go will donate some of their sales to fight cancer. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Salad and Go locations across Arizona are collecting money from...
