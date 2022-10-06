ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Masters, Kelly argue over positions on border, abortion during debate

Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election

Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy