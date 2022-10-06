ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Student Arrested After Shooting at University of Arizona Campus Leaves Professor Dead

 3 days ago
University of Arizona

A former student gunned down a University of Arizona professor in an academic building—while cops were on their way to remove him, officials said. After the deadly shooting, the suspect, Murad Dervish, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop. Police said they did not know what the motive was or whether Dervish and the professor, knew each other. They got a 911 call around 1 p.m. from a woman who said Dervish was in the building that houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and was not supposed to be there. Officers were dispatched and were heading for the building when they received another call reporting gunfire. The professor was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

