Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
KOMO News
Mariners fans at T-Mobile park watch party rejoice in historic team victory
SEATTLE, Wash. — It was an emotional rollercoaster of a game for Mariners fans at the T-Mobile Park watch party, showing the wildcard playoff game on the big screen. Around the fifth inning, worry crept in as the Mariners with a chance to go to the ALDS, allowed the Blue Jays to fly off for an 8-1 lead.
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Wild Card Game 1: Mariners beat Blue Jays 4-0
TORONTO, ON — Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon. The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary). The game snapped a 21-year streak...
Mariners: 3 bold predictions for MLB Playoff series vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are finally going back to the playoffs. But can they go beyond the Wild-Card round? They have the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series that begins Friday in Toronto. If they survive the Blue Jays, they will get the unenviable task of overcoming the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. But they can’t look too far ahead. The Blue Jays are big threat themselves plus they’re going to play all games in the Wild Card at home. With all that being said, here are three Mariners bold predictions for their MLB Playoff series against the Blue Jays.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
‘We’re going to rely on these Canadians’: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays are in belief mode ahead of Game 2 vs Mariners
Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are keeping spirits high despite being down 1-0 in the AL Wild Card Series. Gausman dropped a brutally honest take on Toronto’s home field advantage heading into Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners, per MLB.com. “Home-field advantage is huge,” Kevin Gausman said....
MLB・
Mariners Top Blue Jays 4-0; Seattle Wins First Playoff Game Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners picked up their first playoff win in 21 years Friday, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 at the Rogers Centre. The Mariners will have a chance to clinch a trip to the American League Division Series Saturday.
KXL
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!
It’s a very exciting time to be a Mariners fan. The 21-year playoff drought is finally over and we have our wild card series Vs. The Toronto Blue Jays throughout the weekend.
Mariners set wild-card roster
The drought is over. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners are in the playoffs — the culmination of a frenetic rebuild from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s front office. The new-look Mariners, bolstered by an aggressive offseason and trade deadline as well as the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner, won 90 games and closed out their season with a 69-44 flourish, beginning on June 1. Here’s how their roster breaks down…
