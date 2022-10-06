Read full article on original website
Michael Richard Eul
Michael Richard Eul, age 67 of Grant Township, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife Giuliana, and children following a sudden brain injury. Mass of Christian Burial for Mike Eul will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m....
LaVerne K. Hamann
LaVerne Hamann, age 87 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Private family services for LaVerne Kathleen Hamann will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Holloway. LaVerne Kathleen Hamann was born May 20,...
Cougars Settle For Draw Following Late Goal From Vikings
MANKATO, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team came within two minutes of pulling off a win that would have resonated around the UMAC before Bethany Lutheran College managed to pull even in the 89th minute on Wednesday. The 1-1 tie puts the Cougars at 0-9-3 (0-4-3 UMAC), while Bethany Lutheran moves to 7-2-3 (4-1-1 UMAC).
Tigers Edge Thunder Hawks, Advance To 3A Semifinals
MORRIS – MACA/WCA advanced to the semifinals of the class 3A tennis playoffs with a 4-3 victory over Montevideo on Wednesday in Morris. The Tigers lone win in singles was at no. 4 with Chloe Zimmel picking up a 6-3, 6-2 victory. They swept doubles competition, Ashley Koehl and Karlie Bruns won 6-2, 6-0. Lydia Fynboh and Nora Meek earned a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win, while Grace Hauglie and Izabell Hoffman won 6-4, 6-2.
Tigers Fend Off Lakers On Homecoming Night, Warriors Rout Wolverines
MORRIS – Tyler Berlinger caught six passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated their rival Minnewaska 28-14 on homecoming night from Big Cat Stadium. Drew Huebner was 16-25 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Berlinger for a 37-yard touchdown early in the game...
