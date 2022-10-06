MANKATO, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team came within two minutes of pulling off a win that would have resonated around the UMAC before Bethany Lutheran College managed to pull even in the 89th minute on Wednesday. The 1-1 tie puts the Cougars at 0-9-3 (0-4-3 UMAC), while Bethany Lutheran moves to 7-2-3 (4-1-1 UMAC).

