Toledo, OH

toledo.com

Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 years in the Toledo Community

Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 Years in the Toledo Community. Toledo, Ohio -Atlas Bridal Shop has been dressing brides and their families in the Toledo area for over 95 years. On Sunday October 16th owner Jeanne Fairchild will unveil the newly remodeled store featuring an exclusive Mori Lee Bridal Boutique.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
SYLVANIA, OH
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
toledo.com

Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Presents The 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing you the 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival Presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers! This year’s event will feature 50 vendor booths including craft and farmers market-style booths, and representatives from local organizations, as well as 10 food trucks and live music all weekend!
SYLVANIA, OH
toledo.com

Snapology Brings STEAM Learning to Perrysburg

A new fun and educational children’s enrichment program debuting in the Perrysburg area is filling the increasing demand for high-caliber STEM education. Snapology, the No. 1 ranked children’s STEAM franchise, is opening its newest location in Ohio. Snapology is a kid’s enrichment franchise that encourages social skills and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
High School Football PRO

Holland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maumee High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
HOLLAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

BISSELL Pet Foundation Transports Homeless Pets Impacted by Hurricane Ian

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working tirelessly to support the people and animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, more than 100 cats and dogs who were homeless before the hurricane are being transported to New York on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022. Pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. The Toledo Humane Society welcomed six dogs from this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation flight.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Heading to Catawba Island for Rocket Classic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf program will host the Rocket Classic next week at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio for the second straight year. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11 with 10 schools competing for the tournament title. The Rockets will...
TOLEDO, OH

