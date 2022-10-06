Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
toledo.com
Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 years in the Toledo Community
Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 Years in the Toledo Community. Toledo, Ohio -Atlas Bridal Shop has been dressing brides and their families in the Toledo area for over 95 years. On Sunday October 16th owner Jeanne Fairchild will unveil the newly remodeled store featuring an exclusive Mori Lee Bridal Boutique.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
13abc.com
Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
toledo.com
HEAVY Beer Company and Fowl & Fodder Partner To Provide Expanded Drinking And Dining Options To Northwest Ohio
Fowl & Fodder is excited to announce its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company, and Black Kite Coffee. This acquisition will see these talented teams working together to continue to elevate their food and beverage programs. In bringing together Chef Aaron Lawson’s culinary team at Fowl...
toledo.com
Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Presents The 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival
The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing you the 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival Presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers! This year’s event will feature 50 vendor booths including craft and farmers market-style booths, and representatives from local organizations, as well as 10 food trucks and live music all weekend!
toledo.com
Snapology Brings STEAM Learning to Perrysburg
A new fun and educational children’s enrichment program debuting in the Perrysburg area is filling the increasing demand for high-caliber STEM education. Snapology, the No. 1 ranked children’s STEAM franchise, is opening its newest location in Ohio. Snapology is a kid’s enrichment franchise that encourages social skills and...
themirrornewspaper.com
GPRS Moving Its Headquarters To Maumee, Adding 120 New Jobs In Arrowhead Park
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council has awarded a jobs grant to a national firm which is relocating its corporate headquarters to Arrowhead Park. The action was taken at the September 6 meeting of city council. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC has purchased the former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maumee High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
Wynonna and Ashley Judd Share Memories of Mom Naomi Judd During Show [Watch]
Wynonna Judd has officially embarked on The Judds Final Tour, opening the run in Grand Rapids, Mich., on September 30. During her second show in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, Wynonna surprised fans by inviting her sister, Ashley Judd, to the stage. Ashley joined her sister to thunderous applause, as...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
toledo.com
BISSELL Pet Foundation Transports Homeless Pets Impacted by Hurricane Ian
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working tirelessly to support the people and animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, more than 100 cats and dogs who were homeless before the hurricane are being transported to New York on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022. Pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. The Toledo Humane Society welcomed six dogs from this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation flight.
Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
utrockets.com
Toledo Heading to Catawba Island for Rocket Classic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf program will host the Rocket Classic next week at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio for the second straight year. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11 with 10 schools competing for the tournament title. The Rockets will...
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
Comments / 0