TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO