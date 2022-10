Who are the experts taking in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between the Washington Commanders [1-3] and the Tennessee Titans [2-2]? According to NFL Pickwatch, 82% of the expert pickers, who come from USA TODAY, ESPN, NFL.com, Sporting News, The Athletic and a host of other outlets, are rolling with the Titans in this game.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO