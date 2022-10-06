ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Roughing), 4:08; Marchment, DAL (Interference), 7:47; Rossi, MIN (Holding), 14:43. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1...
DALLAS, TX
Seattle 10, Toronto 9

E_Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), Hernández 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic (1), Chapman (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray364404. Brash100001. Sewald2-334421. D.Castillo1-300000.
SEATTLE, WA
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
Austin American-Statesman

Bohls: Texas crushes Zero-U, crashes Top 25 party

Maybe you’re one of those recovering fans who pigged out on corny dogs and turkey legs at the State Fair on Saturday or maybe you’re a Sooner fan trying to figure out the whereabouts of your mysteriously bad football team. Texas fans, on the other hand, are excused if they’re a bit hung over from the celebration of a wild, impressive 49-0 blanking of Oklahoma. ...
AUSTIN, TX
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
No. 1 Alabama makes goal-line stand to beat Texas A&M 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

