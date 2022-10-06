Read full article on original website
Russia's Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
"Women, life, freedom": Swedish MEP cuts hair to stand with Iranian women
This is the moment a Swedish MEP cut her hair in the European Parliament to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran.
A look at Nobel Peace Prize winners through history
Activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed |...
Biden says Putin's nuclear threat brings risk of 'Armageddon'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis, US President Joe Biden said.
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
Russia's air force chief named commander of all troops fighting in Ukraine, defense ministry says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's air force chief named commander of all troops fighting in Ukraine, defense ministry says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
SEPT. 30 - OCT. 6, 2022. The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman. In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Lines and long walks as troubled mountain kingdom of Lesotho votes
Voters in Lesotho were casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Friday, but observers doubted that the outcome would end long-running political gridlock. The southern African kingdom has been governed for the past decade by frail and fractious coalitions, and no premier has served out a full five-year term.
Official in one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine announces a partial evacuation of civilians
MOSCOW (AP) — Official in one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine announces a partial evacuation of civilians. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin vows to fight deportation to Germany
Anna Sorokin, the young Russian-German woman who bilked wealthy New Yorkers while pretending to be an heiress herself, has said she would fight deportation to Germany after her recent release from prison. The Russian-born Sorokin, who holds German citizenship, is the daughter of a truck driver and a shopkeeper who emigrated to Germany in 2007.
Biden: Putin 'not joking' about tactical nuclear weapons; 'Armageddon' risk at highest level since Cuban Missile Crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — Biden: Putin 'not joking' about tactical nuclear weapons; 'Armageddon' risk at highest level since Cuban Missile Crisis. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russian missile strike kills 3 people, destroys apartment block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
A Russian rocket strike destroyed a five-storey apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least three people and leaving other residents trapped under rubble, the regional governor and emergencies service said on Thursday.
AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people. The attack comes as Moscow is straining to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The Ukrainian air force said six missiles were launched in Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 were dead and more than 60 wounded.
Barcelona’s residents try to crack down on pickpockets
Barcelona’s residents are forming citizen patrols and turning to social media to tackle petty crimes, as the number of tourists - and pickpockets - returned to pre-pandemic levels.
