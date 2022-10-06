Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people. The attack comes as Moscow is straining to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The Ukrainian air force said six missiles were launched in Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 were dead and more than 60 wounded.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO