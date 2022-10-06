ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

A look at Nobel Peace Prize winners through history

Activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed |...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Prison#Protest#Google Podcasts#Japanese#Diplomat#The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 6, 2022. The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman. In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Protests
Lebanon-Express

Lines and long walks as troubled mountain kingdom of Lesotho votes

Voters in Lesotho were casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Friday, but observers doubted that the outcome would end long-running political gridlock. The southern African kingdom has been governed for the past decade by frail and fractious coalitions, and no premier has served out a full five-year term.
POLITICS
AFP

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin vows to fight deportation to Germany

Anna Sorokin, the young Russian-German woman who bilked wealthy New Yorkers while pretending to be an heiress herself, has said she would fight deportation to Germany after her recent release from prison. The Russian-born Sorokin, who holds German citizenship, is the daughter of a truck driver and a shopkeeper who emigrated to Germany in 2007.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people. The attack comes as Moscow is straining to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The Ukrainian air force said six missiles were launched in Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 were dead and more than 60 wounded.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy