Warning over WhatsApp banning billions of users from simple trick forever

By Sean Keach
 5 days ago
WHATSAPP is working on a way to ban users from a simple iPhone and Android trick.

It means millions will be unable to perform a common function – all in the name of privacy.

Screenshot blocking is coming to WhatsApp Credit: WhatsApp / WABetaInfo

Meta boss and WhatsApp owner Mark Zuckerberg wants to ban you from taking screenshots of View Once messages.

The news was announced back in August, but it's now available to test for some users.

Tech sleuths at WABetaInfo have uncovered the feature in the beta version of WhatsApp on Android.

That means beta app users will be able to try it out.

"WhatsApp is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot, or a screen recording," WABetaInfo explained.

When you try to take a screenshot, it will be completely black.

And for some users, the ability to screenshot will disappear completely.

There are some interesting caveats to the new feature.

For instance, the sender won't receive a notification if your screenshot attempt is blocked.

And trying to record the screen is also banned.

You can still snap Disappearing Messages, but not View Once images or videos.

You also can't forward, export or save View Once images and videos – although this is already the case.

"WhatsApp keeps working on improving the detection of those attempts to silently take screenshots, and more improvements may be available in the future," WABetaInfo explained.

Of course the system isn't foolproof.

It's entirely possible for someone to use another phone or device with a camera to physically capture the screen.

There's no way of WhatsApp logging this, and it's impossible to stop.

So always consider whether you're comfortable with a View Once message being saved through this mechanism.

If you're very wary of the content that you're sending, consider not sharing it at all.

Sadly it's unclear when screenshot blocking will go live on the general release version of WhatsApp.

If you want to join the beta and try out new WhatsApp features first, follow our guide below.

How to join WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
