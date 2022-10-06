Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Tigers' broadcasters critical over 2022 season, share expectations for beyond
(CBS DETROIT) - At the culmination of a season that's starting to feel more and more like Groundhog Day, the 2022 Detroit Tigers flatlined on any expectation that it would be better. On Wednesday, the Bally Sports Detroit crew shed light on the harsh reality that Tigers fans have endured for years."I just think that A.J. is really hurt by what happened this season and he's going to be angry going into the offseason and he's going to get together with Scott Harris to make sure that this kind of season does not happen again where you have high expectations...
Joe Maddon Says Angels GM Told Him to Pull Trout Mid-Game
Maddon: ““Don’t you ever f------ call down to the dugout again!”
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake
Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants to pursue starting pitcher, hire GM in offseason
The Giants entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes after winning 107 games last year, but the team’s efforts to compete for a playoff spot fell short. San Francisco finished with a .500 record and now turns its attention to next season. There’s no question the Giants will attempt to reload and make another push for contention this winter.
RELATED PEOPLE
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive
Cleveland stays alive in extras thanks to a beautiful play from Jose Ramirez.
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: World Series Sweep Of New York Yankees; Sandy Kofuax Declines To Pitch On Yom Kippur
Led by Sandy Koufax on Oct. 6 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their third World Series championship in franchise history by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It came one day after the first ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. In a rematch between Game...
Longtime NFL Team Executive Reportedly Died On Tuesday
Former NFL executive Jerry Vainisi, who is most famously known for his run with the Chicago Bears, passed away this week. He was 80 years old. Vainisi was the general manager of the Bears when they won the Super Bowl in 1986. Eventually, the Bears moved on from Vainisi because...
NFL・
Phillies Make MLB Postseason History With Stunning Ninth Inning
Philadelphia came away with an unbelievable win over the Cardinals to open their wild-card round series.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0
Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. The Vols entered the contest following a 67-0 win at Kennesaw State. Tennessee’s victory at Kennesaw State was the first under head coach Scott Tungay. Tennessee lost its first game under Tungay, 12-10, against Ohio State. Tennessee entered its contest with...
Pinstripe Alley
Wild Card Series preview and MLB playoff predictions
The MLB playoffs are finally at hand. Usually, we don’t have to wade too far into October for the playoffs to arrive, but due to the spring training lockout, everything got pushed back a week. With the expansion of the playoff field, we also have a brand new round: the Wild Card Series. In every season from 2012-21 (sans the COVID-impacted 2020), the two Wild Card teams in each league would play one win-or-go-home elimination game to determine which would advance to the Division Series. Now, there are three Wild Card teams in each league, and we’ll get a quartet of best-of-three series to determine the ALDS and NLDS matchups.
6 MLB teams have never won a World Series: Will that change this year?
There are six teams that haven't won a World Series, including one that hasn't even appeared in the World Series. Could that change this year?
Angels News: Mike Trout's Dominant Season Ended in Record Fashion
Trout went yard to close out a record-breaking season.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0