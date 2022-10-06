Read full article on original website
KUTV
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
KUTV
State superintendent pushes back on Orem City Council prayer calling Utah schools evil
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In her monthly comments before the Utah State Board of Education, Dr. Sydnee Dickson, the Utah State Superintendent of Schools, pushed back against comments made in a recent meeting of the Orem City Council. Allen Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, said...
KUTV
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
KUTV
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
KUTV
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Steven Allmark Sanders on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history, dating back to the early 2000’s. Sanders is a documented White Supremacist. The MGU has Sanders listed as a top priority as he is also currently wanted for assaulting his own family member.
KUTV
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
KUTV
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
KUTV
1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
KUTV
One suspect arrested, one at large after victim shot in head at Ballpark District motel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another involved in a shooting at a motel in the Ballpark area Tuesday morning. Police said 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Glasker was the suspected getaway driver in the incident who was also...
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
KUTV
Remains of World War II soldier from Salt Lake buried in Utah after nearly 80 years
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A World War II soldier from Salt Lake who was killed nearly 80 years ago has finally been laid to rest in his home state. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Elvin Phillips were buried Tuesday afternoon at the Utah Veteran’s Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale.
KUTV
Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
KUTV
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
KUTV
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork house; driver transported
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement in Spanish Fork responded to a neighborhood Tuesday where a garbage truck crashed into a house. The crash happened in the area of 200 East and 300 North just after 7:30 a.m. The driver of the truck suffered an apparent medical incident,...
KUTV
Detectives searching for suspects accused of causing damage with fire extinguishers
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray police have asked the public for assistance in identifying several suspects accused of causing property damage while discharging multiple fire extinguishers in a parking garage. They claimed the people in the photos were responsible for property damage to a parking garage. The alleged suspects...
KUTV
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
KUTV
Homeowner recounts moment garbage truck slammed into his dining room
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A garbage truck driver is undergoing medical testing after a possible seizure caused him to lose consciousness and crash into a Spanish Fork home. "I could have been killed, I'm lucky,” said Daniel Raith, one of the three residents of the home. Spanish...
KUTV
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
