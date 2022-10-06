ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Maryland State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KUTV

Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
TOOELE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#State Of Utah#Violent Crime#The University Of Utah#University#Lap
KUTV

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
ROY, UT
KUTV

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy