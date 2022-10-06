Read full article on original website
Warren Rivera
5d ago
put the parents on jail for awhile why not have the gun 🔒 locked up just more excuses what if he would have shot some one 🙂 oh he is just a child 🚸
2
rokit
6d ago
They didn’t intend to use but only brought it to show. Then, why did this person bring ammunition and a magazine?? Ok
3
Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
KKTV
Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street
UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Celebrate National Gumbo Day. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KKTV
Springs police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a gunman following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call just after 11 p.m. The residents told police a car drove past their home and someone inside started shooting. The extent of damage is unclear, but police say the suspect or suspects fired at the victims’ house and vehicles.
Pueblo Police investigating suspected homicide along Fountain Creek
There's a large police presence along Fountain Creek near downtown Pueblo as officers investigate a suspected homicide.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Homicide investigation launched following shooting on 13th St in Pueblo
Pueblo Police are investigating an apparent shooting death from late Tuesday on 13th St. There is no information on any suspects in the case.
Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son
In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.
KKTV
Homicide on Pueblo’s west side under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are searching for the suspect in a homicide on the city’s west side Tuesday night. Officers were called out to the 2300 block of West 13th Street at 11:30 p.m. and found a deceased man after getting to the scene. “Patrol officers contacted...
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo County identified
The armed burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City last week has been identified as 51-year-old Troy Garcia, the Pueblo County Coroner confirmed Monday. Around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Santa Fe Drive where they encountered...
KRDO
Burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County deputy in Colorado City identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a Pueblo County deputy last week. The coroner has identified the suspect as 51-year-old Troy Garcia of Colorado City. On Wed., Oct. 5, just before midnight, deputies responded to a...
KRDO
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in three armed robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects, one of which is believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Colorado Springs. On Sept. 15, the Colorado Springs Police Department says a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven store at 1011 S. 21st St. and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money. Before police arrived, the suspect managed to take an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
One female dead at home on Erie Road near Memorial Park
Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.
KKTV
Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in Cañon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runway teenager, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City. Layla Meador is 13 years old with red hair and brown eyes. Police...
Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
Death investigation underway on B St in Colorado Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into a death reported early Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area.
