In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.

CENTENNIAL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO