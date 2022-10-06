Read full article on original website
Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol asked for witnesses of crash that happened on the north side of the city Friday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. a red sedan was westbound on Interquest Pkwy. at Market Center Point when a gray sedan was eastbound at the intersection and turning left. To avoid the The post Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park. David...
Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo
A crash involved several vehicles left one person dead and shut down both sides of Highway 50 east of Pueblo late Friday evening. According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 9:18pm at the intersection with 60th Lane, about 5 miles east of Avondale. The victim died on scene. Several other people were involved The post Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 50 east of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Firefighters respond to structure fire northeast of Falcon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported northeast of Falcon. This was reported at a home on Gilbert drive Saturday evening. Firefighters on scene tell 11 News this was possibly caused by an incident involving someone loading a gun. Officials on scene say there have...
Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting they say appears to have started from a traffic dispute on the east side of town Friday morning. Police said they received the call around 9 a.m. They also reported that one of the involved parties was injured,...
Pueblo West teenager who died in crash Wednesday identified
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo West teenager who died in a crash Wednesday night was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton by the Pueblo County Coroner on Thursday. Compton was a senior at Pueblo West High School, and District 70 said they offered grief counselors to students and...
Cyclist killed after being hit multiple times, authorities search for suspects
Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are seeking help from the public to locate and identify any suspects that may have been involved in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash that occurred late last month. On September 27 at around 10 PM, police received reports of an accident...
Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun […]
[VIDEO] Frustrated commuters drive in the wrong direction to avoid traffic on Colorado highway
A video, shared to Twitter by CBS Denver reporter Michael Abeyta, shows drivers turning around into the shoulder and driving in the wrong direction of I-25 in Castle Rock, after getting stuck in traffic. Barring an emergency situation, driving or stopping in the shoulder of the highway is illegal. Driving...
WATCH: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 13 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
Over 300 fentanyl pills recovered in Colorado Springs bust
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police recovered over 300 fentanyl pills near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road early Wednesday morning. Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 300 S. Academy Blvd. just after 3:30 a.m. due to a recent increase in crime at 24-hour gambling locations in the area. They explained this officer saw drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle and contacted the people associated with it.
CSPD looking for suspect after an apparent road rage incident where a man was shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident that led to a man being shot. According to CSPD, the incident happened on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the area of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. CSPD said a man […]
Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
