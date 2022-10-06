Read full article on original website
Related
The Best SNL Musical Performances Ever
Nearly 50 years of great comedy and incredible musicians.
Broken Bells: Into the Blue review – an absorbing journey
As ringleader of the Shins, James Mercer has left a busload of bandmates on the hard shoulder over the past two decades. His longest lasting act must be Broken Bells, this occasional project with best mate Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The duo’s first two albums established a pattern of flirting convincingly with various genres (new wave, folk, prog, post-punk) before ghosting them entirely. Impressive, but weirdly hard to enjoy. Into the Blue is similarly promiscuous, but more frequently dazzling.
L.A. Weekly
Jeweler JAXXON to collaborate with Wynn for October Event featuring Diplo
Men’s accessory brand JAXXON has announced a collaboration with the Las Vegas Wynn. The Wynn Las Vegas hotel and its club XS are among the most dominant and sought after nightlife and hospitality venues, known for their luxurious décor and for being on the forefront of nightlife and unique dining concepts.
L.A. Weekly
Mary J Blige and Good Morning Gorgeous at the Forum
Mary J Blige and Good Morning Gorgeous at the Forum: The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is back for one night at the Forum, with her voice sounding as good as ever on this year’s album Good Morning Gorgeous (her 14th studio effort). She’s showing no signs of slowing down, and why should she? Also on this bill are Ella Mai and Queen Naija.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An artist covered every inch of his $1.5 million house in black-and-white doodles, including the bedding, bathtub, and microwave — take a look
Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, covered his entire home in doodles in what he described as a childhood dream.
L.A. Weekly
How Entrepreneur Barber Teef Paved his Own Lane as a Celebrity Barber
Competition is no setback for celebrity barber Hatif nicknamed Barber Teef, as he has rose to popularity the past couple years. Serving some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, his portfolio is just getting started. Barber Teef is the go-to barber for the Detroit Pistons, Ali Gatie, Sal (XO label), Elijah Conner, and many more known public figures. While owning a small business is a challenge of its own, a true entrepreneur’s willpower and leadership knows no limits. By using his years of experience, positive reviews, elite clientele, and landing his spot in the 1%, Barber Teef has become a known public figure.
L.A. Weekly
Catherine Called Birdy Flails in Mid-Flight
What if you set a John Hughes-inspired comedy in the Middle Ages? This is what Lena Dunham attempts in Catherine Called Birdy, an irreverent PG-13 romp which retains the filmmaker’s feminist themes and comic sensibilities while employing some Monty Python-esque satire. Taking a detour from her usual route of sexually obsessed, twentysomething urbanites (Girls, Tiny Furniture), Dunham might surprise audiences with this medieval fable about Birdy, a rebellious teen who’s as plucky as her nickname. For a filmmaker who’s ruffled many feathers (no pun intended) with her unbridled opinions and controversies, Dunham might’ve taken her most brazen step yet by making a kid’s movie. Tweets be damned, a movie for kids? Now, that’s provocative.
Comments / 0