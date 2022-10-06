Competition is no setback for celebrity barber Hatif nicknamed Barber Teef, as he has rose to popularity the past couple years. Serving some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, his portfolio is just getting started. Barber Teef is the go-to barber for the Detroit Pistons, Ali Gatie, Sal (XO label), Elijah Conner, and many more known public figures. While owning a small business is a challenge of its own, a true entrepreneur’s willpower and leadership knows no limits. By using his years of experience, positive reviews, elite clientele, and landing his spot in the 1%, Barber Teef has become a known public figure.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO