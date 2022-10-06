Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Johns Island finally gets a seat at the table. It could've had 3.
The people of Johns Island have spoken — and, much to their surprise, Charleston City Council actually listened. And they'll no doubt be listening even more soon, because Johns Island's voice is about to get notably louder. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to pledge that Johns Island —...
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
live5news.com
Yacht builder announces $12M investment, more jobs for Dorchester County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A boat manufacturing company plans to establish operations in the Summerville area, the governor’s office said on Friday. Phenom Yachts LLC, a subsidiary of family-owned and South Carolina-based Sportsman Boats Manufacturing, plans to invest $12 million to manufacture the company’s premium sport yachts. “Now...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant
As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
The Post and Courier
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Mount Pleasant voters should vote yes on parks and other amenities
Mount Pleasant is blessed with beautiful oaks, many of them more than 100 years old. They exist because those who were here long ago had the foresight to plant these trees for future generations to enjoy. Now, the town council is providing a clear vision for much-needed expansion and repairs for Mount Pleasant’s recreation and green space. But the final decision is in the hands of our citizens.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area boatmaker investing $12M in Phenom Yachts subsidiary
Sportsman Boats hopes to take advantage of growth in the luxury market with a $12 million investment at its Dorchester County manufacturing site to support the startup of its Phenom Yachts subsidiary. The new business will design and manufacture high-performance, center-console yachts for offshore fishing and other recreational uses. Operations...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Join MOJA finale to wrap up 2022 arts festival
As we come to the close of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston’s annual celebration of African-American and Caribbean arts and culture, I would like to salute all involved in the festival for their creativity and resiliency. Hurricane Ian set this year’s festival back a few paces, notably causing...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian spares Williamsburg County
The Category 1 storm that made landfall in Georgetown on Sept. 30 was much ado about nothing in Williamsburg County. “We did not have any major damage,” said Vivian Bufkin, the director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division. “We were prepared for it. We had everything in order....
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
The Post and Courier
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
The Post and Courier
Planning Commission answers requests, petitions for annexation and rezoning
While no new street names were needed, the Town of Summerville Planning Commission took action on seven items of New Business during its September 19 meeting. Opening the meeting with the approval of minutes from the August 15 meeting, the Commission then conducted public hearings on the same seven items which were later decided.
