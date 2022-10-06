Read full article on original website
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year’s military takeover. A Japanese diplomat says the court heard the immigration case Wednesday and gave Kubota a three-year sentence, bringing the total time he must serve in prison to 10 years. The military government has cracked down on coverage of protests, raided media companies and detained dozens of journalists since last year.
Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response
BERLIN (AP) — A senior German state official has announced his resignation amid questions over his management of deadly floods that hit his region last year. The interior minister of the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said Wednesday he was “taking the political responsibility for mistakes that were made in my area of responsibility.” More than 230 people died in Germany and neighboring Belgium in the floods on July 14, 2021. The hardest-hit area was Rhineland-Palatinate’s Ahr valley where at least 134 people died. The interior minister had come under mounting pressure in recent weeks following the emergence of a previously unknown video taken from a police helicopter on the evening of the floods.
Cyprus’ flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says the Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke citizenship from three investors and seven of their family members that was granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that a probe found had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said Wednesday that, overall, similar citizenship revocation proceedings have been set in motion for 60 investors and 159 of their dependents over the past year. She said six individuals have already had their travel documents annulled. The Cypriot government is trying to rectify flaws and loopholes during the multi-billion euro program’s 13-year run that ended in 2020 amid much controversy. The program issued hundreds of passports to wealthy Russians.
Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions, allowing tourists unfettered access the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of closed borders. Dozens of visitors from Thailand were among the first tourists to arrive Thursday at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. Visitors to Taiwan are no longer required to quarantine upon entry or take any PCR tests. Instead, they will need to monitor their health for a week after arriving and obtain a negative result on a rapid antigen test the day they arrive. If people want to go out during the weeklong prevention period, they need a negative test from either that day or the day before.
