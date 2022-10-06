ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

PennLive.com

Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police

The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
ST. PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband

This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
pethelpful.com

Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts

Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
TEANECK, NJ

