Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire
State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.
Funeral Monday for Paul Kutz, Long Island Father Killed in NY Hotel Shooting
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Wanted Fugitive Gets Caught After Applying for Job at NJ Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement in New Jersey didn't have to look far to find a wanted fugitive — because she applied for a job to join them. Zyeama Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on fraud charges. There was also a warrant out for her arrest in Jersey City on traffic charges.
FBI Releases Uniform Crime Report: Despite Statistics, Lakewood Township is Trending Down | Ron Benvenisti
The FBI’s UCS Crime Data Explorer (CDE) aims to provide transparency, create easier access, and expand awareness of criminal, and noncriminal, law enforcement data sharing; improve accountability for law enforcement; and provide a foundation to help shape public policy with the result of a safer nation. On October 5,...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Tow Truck Driver Assisting Disabled Car Killed in Crash on Long Island Expressway
An overnight crash killed a tow truck driver trying to assist a disabled car on the Long Island Expressway, police said Saturday morning. The 47-year-old man was outside of his truck when he was hit in the westbound lanes near Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. The operator of the disabled car was also struck, police said.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Two Lakewood Police officers among Graduates of the Ocean County Police Academy’s 112th Class
Two Lakewood Police officers are among today’s graduates of the the Ocean County Police Academy’s 112th Class. The two Lakewood officers are Leo Shimonovich and Julian Guzman. Leo is the son of Lieutenant Rob and Sgt. Jeanette Shimonovich, and brother of Ptl. Nick who tragically died two years...
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband
This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
BEWARE: Lakewood Askonim Warn about Car Rental Scam after Bachur Nearly Lands in Hot Water
Lakewood Askonim today reached out today to TLS to warn about a serious issue which has nearly landed a Bachur with serious issues. Askonim say there appears to be a person, or people, renting out uninsured and unlicensed vehicles to Bachurim for cheap prices, and while some may know it’s illegal, many unfortunately do not.
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
BREAKING: Police investigating alleged attempted abduction of a woman in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Authorities this afternoon are investigating an alleged attempted abduction that occurred in broad daylight in Lakewood. According to preliminary information we received, at approximately 1:00 PM, the unknown suspect allegedly grabbed the woman, covered her mouth, and dragged her into the woods in the area of N. Lake Drive. The...
