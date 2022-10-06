ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own

This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

India's Supreme Court allows all women, regardless of marital status, to have abortions up to 24 weeks into pregnancies

India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India's abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Guttmacher Institute#Abortions#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nevada Current

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago

Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins announced the permanent...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Left's abortion war on science

For many women facing an unexpected or difficult pregnancy, having an ultrasound is a moment that changes their lives forever. Hearing their unborn baby’s beating heart and seeing their child moving and even making faces on the screen is enough to remind them that their child is a wonderful and precious human being deserving of protection.
SCIENCE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers — facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion — collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy