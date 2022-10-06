Read full article on original website
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own
This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
India's Supreme Court allows all women, regardless of marital status, to have abortions up to 24 weeks into pregnancies
India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India's abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
At least 66 abortion clinics in 15 red states have scrapped procedures since Roe v Wade was overturned... so what's the law in YOUR state?
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, according to an analysis. The number of clinics providing the procedure in the states dropped from 79 on June 24, the day of the decision, to 13 on October 2, the Guttmacher Institute found.
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Nevada Current.
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago
Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
NY college to offer abortion pills for students in wake of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Barnard College announced it will provide medication abortions for students by next fall in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
KEYT
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins announced the permanent...
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings in each state put laws limiting abortions on pause while lawsuits are heard.
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
Washington Examiner
The Left's abortion war on science
For many women facing an unexpected or difficult pregnancy, having an ultrasound is a moment that changes their lives forever. Hearing their unborn baby’s beating heart and seeing their child moving and even making faces on the screen is enough to remind them that their child is a wonderful and precious human being deserving of protection.
‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats
Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers — facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion — collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
