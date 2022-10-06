ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

College football media sadly laments end of Kansas’ perfect season

The Kansas Jayhawks entered Week 6 ranked for the first time this season, but they lost 38-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs in a thrilling game. After taking the nation by storm, it took the Kansas Jayhawks going 5-0 to be ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Not only that, but they were named the location for ESPN’s College GameDay in Week 6. They had the chance to further show that they deserve to be recognized as one of the top teams in the country, as they took on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Game recap: TCU downs KU Jayhawks in a shootout (and GameDay highlights in Lawrence)

Kansas shrugged off a missed 31-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter and tied Saturday’s game against TCU in Lawrence on a superb pitch-and-catch. After Jacob Borcila’s kick was wide left, the Jayhawks forced a three-and-out, and quarterback Jason Bean went to work again. KU moved the ball 61 yards in a mere four plays for a game-tying touchdown.
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start

One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff

The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
CFB world reacts to Kansas’s College GameDay guest picker

ESPN’s College GameDay is visiting Lawrence, Kansas for the first time as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas is in the midst of an epic 5-0 start to their season, they’re ranked for the first time since 2009, they’re selling out their football stadium, and they’ve announced major renovations for their stadium and football facilities. It’s a banner time to be a Kansas football fan.
Friday Night Blitz: KC metro football highlights for Oct. 7

Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at The Hill with excitement for the TCU game. St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop...
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
