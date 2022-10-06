The Kansas Jayhawks entered Week 6 ranked for the first time this season, but they lost 38-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs in a thrilling game. After taking the nation by storm, it took the Kansas Jayhawks going 5-0 to be ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Not only that, but they were named the location for ESPN’s College GameDay in Week 6. They had the chance to further show that they deserve to be recognized as one of the top teams in the country, as they took on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO