College football media sadly laments end of Kansas’ perfect season
The Kansas Jayhawks entered Week 6 ranked for the first time this season, but they lost 38-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs in a thrilling game. After taking the nation by storm, it took the Kansas Jayhawks going 5-0 to be ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Not only that, but they were named the location for ESPN’s College GameDay in Week 6. They had the chance to further show that they deserve to be recognized as one of the top teams in the country, as they took on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Wichita Eagle
Game recap: TCU downs KU Jayhawks in a shootout (and GameDay highlights in Lawrence)
Kansas shrugged off a missed 31-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter and tied Saturday’s game against TCU in Lawrence on a superb pitch-and-catch. After Jacob Borcila’s kick was wide left, the Jayhawks forced a three-and-out, and quarterback Jason Bean went to work again. KU moved the ball 61 yards in a mere four plays for a game-tying touchdown.
thecomeback.com
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
Hundreds camp out overnight at KU for College Gameday show
One of the coldest nights in about six months didn't stop fans from camping out over night to be the first in line for ESPN's College Gameday show.
Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff
The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kansas’s College GameDay guest picker
ESPN’s College GameDay is visiting Lawrence, Kansas for the first time as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas is in the midst of an epic 5-0 start to their season, they’re ranked for the first time since 2009, they’re selling out their football stadium, and they’ve announced major renovations for their stadium and football facilities. It’s a banner time to be a Kansas football fan.
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: KC metro football highlights for Oct. 7
Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at The Hill with excitement for the TCU game. St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
LJWORLD
Suspended KU football player will not stand trial on assault charge; judge finds no probable cause
A KU football player who was accused of brandishing a gun in traffic will not face trial for the incident. A judge on Friday in Douglas County District Court found no probable cause that he committed a crime, and the case will be dismissed. Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee,...
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
