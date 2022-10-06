Read full article on original website
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jared Leiker Unanimously Selected as Next LHS Principal
Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18
A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
NKY Chamber to present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap October 18
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. In this time of unprecedented...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
Center for Great Neighborhoods appoints Shannon Ratterman interim executive director, search paused
The Center for Great Neighborhoods is happy to announce that longtime staff member and Associate Director, Shannon Ratterman will be assuming the role of Interim Executive Director. The search for a permanent director, replacing retiring Tom DiBello, has been paused for the fall and winter while the Center focuses on...
NKY Chamber to host next in Diversity Equity Inclusion Summit series on October 21
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next DEI Summit Series event, powered by Fifth Third Bank, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Gateway Community and Technical College’s Edgewood campus. These events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make...
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
linknky.com
Union officials scrambling as Ryle Cross Country meet conflicts with Bourbon in the Bluegrass parking
The City of Union is going back to the drawing board after one of its parking options for an upcoming event has been compromised. Preceding the upcoming Bourbon in the Bluegrass event in Union on Oct. 22, Ryle High School notified the city that a cross-country meet will also take place on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race: Wenstrup vs. Meadows
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing. Brad Wenstrup - Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. Incumbent Republican Congressman Dr. Brad...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Covington commission finds lawyer to help with property reinvestment program; considers Wolf Road
The City of Covington has been seeking an attorney and/or law firm to provide legal services for enforcement of tax liens in Kenton Circuit Court by bringing suits against a number of parcels of real estate in one action, as authorized by a state law known as the “Mass Foreclosure Act.”
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
Chief says income doesn’t cover bills, levy needed
Voters covered by the Goshen Police District will consider more funding to help the department's equipment and personnel.
Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment
Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8. Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel...
