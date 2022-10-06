ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Jared Leiker Unanimously Selected as Next LHS Principal

Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County Library's Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership

The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race: Wenstrup vs. Meadows

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing. Brad Wenstrup - Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. Incumbent Republican Congressman Dr. Brad...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for 'scuttling' a 16-year, $112m project at campus' entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

