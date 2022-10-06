ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

World Series odds for Braves and MLB

The playoffs are upon us, as the Wild Card Series is set to begin today. This is the first year of the new playoff format, which means 12 teams remain instead of eight. In baseball, every team that makes the dance has more than a puncher’s chance of winning, but some teams are in a much better position than others, and according to Vegas, the Braves have some of the best World Series odds of anybody.
MLB
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Follow Mets-Padres Game 1 live as Mariners, Phillies return to October with a vengeance

The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOKI FOX 23

SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fishstripes.com

2022 Marlins Season Review: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The longest season in the history of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp saw the development of many minor leaguers who made their way to Miami and impacted the team. Under the leadership of new manager Daren Brown, they finished in 3rd place in the International League East division standings and didn’t drop below the .500 mark at any point after the month of April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fishstripes.com

Fish Stripes Roundtable: 2022 Marlins season review and what’s next

Fresh off a 2022 Marlins season that fell short of most people’s expectations, the Fish Stripes staff reflects on positive memories and looks ahead to the MLB postseason, a managerial change, 2023 rebound candidates and long-term building blocks. 1. What is your favorite moment/game from the 2022 Marlins season?
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
