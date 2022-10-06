Read full article on original website
Rising utility costs prompt concern heading into the winter months
Experts say the average cost of heating a home is projected to increase by 17% this winter. Groups in our area that help people who are facing utility termination are preparing for a tough year.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Metro News
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. West Virginia is nowhere near those $5-a-gallon prices it saw in June, but there is a lot of concern it could be heading back up. Prices at many gas stations […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
NRVNews
Freeze Warning Tonight
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
Metro News
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
Metro News
Justice celebrates five years since ‘Roads to Prosperity’ approval
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday will mark five years since West Virginians approved a road bond measure directed at funding highway construction projects across the state. Seventy-three percent of West Virginia voters backed the creation of the “Roads to Prosperity” program. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the effort includes more than 700 projects and 1,200 miles of highway. Officials have dedicated nearly $3 billion toward infrastructure investments.
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Boston University
Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It
The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
wvpublic.org
SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities
Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
lootpress.com
Treasurer Moore Presents Unclaimed Property Check Totaling More Than $87,000 To Benefit CAMC Hospitality House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center President and CEO Dave Ramsey, CAMC Foundation President Bryan Cummings and Hospitality House staff on Friday, Oct. 7, to present an unclaimed property check worth over $87,000 that they intend to use to benefit the hospital group’s Hospitality House in Charleston.
