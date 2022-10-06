ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ThTk_0iNxQ5QF00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Emus are capable of running at speeds up to 30 mph, but one bird decided to take a more leisurely stroll on a central Alabama highway on Tuesday.

Traffic was snarled for a while in St. Clair County, with at least one motorist shooting video of the emu, AL.com reported.

Amanda Howard said she was traveling on State Road 174 at about 7:50 a.m. CDT when traffic suddenly slowed down.

Because the road was hilly, Howard initially could not see the cause of the traffic snag.

Then she finally saw the emu, AL.com reported.

Photographs on social media showed cars backed up behind the animal, who appeared to be unaffected by the bumper-to-bumper traffic it was causing.

“Finally saw who the grand marshal of this parade was,” Howard wrote on Facebook.

Drivers were patient and slowed down, trying to drive around the emu, WBRC-TV reported. If nothing else, Howard and her fellow motorists had a good laugh on the way to work.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
County
Saint Clair County, AL
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from rescue mission

Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) was officially demobilized this morning and will be returning home from Florida’s Gulf Coast. The rescue team was conducting missions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a press release from Ohio Task Force 1′s spokesperson. OH-TF1 helped clean up the destruction...
OHIO STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Al Com#Cox Media Group
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE — (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive...
WASHINGTON STATE
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
WHIO Dayton

Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner

FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
WRBL News 3

State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy