ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Seaholm tops rival Groves to capture D2 regional tennis title

BEVERLY HILLS —‌ Though the end result seemed inevitable Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t until Birmingham Seaholm’s Matteo Baccarini finished off his match in the finals at No. 4 singles that the Maples were finally able to celebrate a victory a long time in the making. Baccarini...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

A&T air show grounded by Oak Park

SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Clarkston, MI
Sports
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Champion Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Catholic League#Elmer#Christian#Pks#Chsl Cardinal Division#Novi#The Catholic League#Everest Collegiate#Knights#Intersectional 2 Division
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop championship

The No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, Novi Detroit Catholic Central hosted Division 2’s No. 3-ranked Cranes of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood for the Catholic High School League’s Bishop Division championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The game went to two overtime periods, before the Shamrocks’ Ali Jaffer scored the game-winner for a 3-2 CC victory.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41

LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit

From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Explore the art of Japanese flower arrangement at Cranbrook

A new exhibition event celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangement opens Oct. 8-9 at Cranbrook House in Bloomfield Hills. “Ikebana,” held in partnership with the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, will feature more than 30 arrangements and ikebana demonstrations by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists. The arrangements will vary in scale and design, representing several of the schools of ikebana. Tours of both the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House are included with admission. The exhibition will open with a preview and wine reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Admission for Oct. 8-9 is $25 for adults and seniors, and $10 for full-time students with ID. More information or to register for the event, call 248-645-3307 or visit center.cranbrook.edu.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Celebrate the arts at Ann Arbor’s annual Artoberfest

Ann Arbor’s second annual fall celebration of the arts, A2 Artoberfest, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in the city’s Kerrytown area downtown. The event, stretching across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron St., will feature 100 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors and art activities, as well adult beverages from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Blom Meadworks, Riboli Family Wines, Rivers Edge Brewing Company and more. New this year, fairgoers who are 21 and older can stroll the entire event while enjoying their beverages. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit A2Artoberfest.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Plenty of funny business for metro area comedy fans this weekend

There’s never a bad time to have something to laugh about, and this weekend has a lot of it in the metro area. Here’s a few of the top choices:. • Mike Brody from SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” and more hits the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle for four shows Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. 310 South Troy St., Royal Oak. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy