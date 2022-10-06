Read full article on original website
Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky, Rochester’s Lucy Cook win Oakland County cross country crowns
MILFORD — All last year, it was a struggle for Auburn Hills Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky. No matter how hard he trained, no matter how diligently he prepared, the results just weren’t showing up on the cross country course, and he was baffled. “I don’t think that I...
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion football
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 45-41 in the OAA Red match-up played on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Lake Orion.
Photo gallery from the Division 2 tennis regional at Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Seaholm topped the field at the Division 2 boys tennis regional at Birmingham Groves High School on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Photo gallery from the Division 2 girls golf regional at Farmington Hills Golf Club
South Lyon won the Division 2 girls golf regional Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Farmington Hills Golf Club. The Lions finished first, ahead of runner-up Farmington Hills Mercy and third place South Lyon East. All three teams advanced to the state finals.
Ali Jaffer’s golden goal gives Catholic Central double-overtime win over Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop Division title game
NOVI — With as much pressure as the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks put on the defense in the first overtime period of Wednesday’s Catholic League Bishop Division championship game, you could almost tell it was coming. Still, when CC senior Ali Jaffer trickled in the game winner from...
Seaholm tops rival Groves to capture D2 regional tennis title
BEVERLY HILLS — Though the end result seemed inevitable Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t until Birmingham Seaholm’s Matteo Baccarini finished off his match in the finals at No. 4 singles that the Maples were finally able to celebrate a victory a long time in the making. Baccarini...
A&T air show grounded by Oak Park
SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland in Lakes Valley Conference volleyball action
Lakeland defeated Walled Lake Northern in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to move into sole possession of first place in the Lakes Valley Conference.
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
Prep Notebook: ‘Wrecking Ball’ Niko Krall wreaking havoc for Novi football squad
Novi’s Niko Krall is nicknamed the “Wrecking Ball” because he causes so much destruction on the football field. There’s nothing subtle about Oakland County’s leading tackler. The Wildcats’ senior linebacker embodies the heart and soul of Novi’s hardworking 4-2 football team — his very presence...
Defense shines for Lakeland, keeps Eagles unbeaten with sweep of WL Northern
WHITE LAKE — The Lakeland volleyball team isn’t undefeated in 2022 just because it has a few power hitters. The Eagles definitely do, but they also have a standout defense that has been a difference maker in key Lakes Valley Conference matchups. That was the case on Thursday...
Michigan seeing youth sport concussions decline as laws around education strengthen
Injuries are a part of sports, but the strengthening of education and training requirements for coaches, players, and school administrators around brain injuries has led to fewer concussions. Andrew Lynett, Novi High School athletic trainer, remembers that during his playing days in the early 2000’s concussions protocol and overall education...
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond
• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
Explore the art of Japanese flower arrangement at Cranbrook
A new exhibition event celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangement opens Oct. 8-9 at Cranbrook House in Bloomfield Hills. “Ikebana,” held in partnership with the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, will feature more than 30 arrangements and ikebana demonstrations by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists. The arrangements will vary in scale and design, representing several of the schools of ikebana. Tours of both the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House are included with admission. The exhibition will open with a preview and wine reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Admission for Oct. 8-9 is $25 for adults and seniors, and $10 for full-time students with ID. More information or to register for the event, call 248-645-3307 or visit center.cranbrook.edu.
Celebrate the arts at Ann Arbor’s annual Artoberfest
Ann Arbor’s second annual fall celebration of the arts, A2 Artoberfest, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in the city’s Kerrytown area downtown. The event, stretching across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron St., will feature 100 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors and art activities, as well adult beverages from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Blom Meadworks, Riboli Family Wines, Rivers Edge Brewing Company and more. New this year, fairgoers who are 21 and older can stroll the entire event while enjoying their beverages. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit A2Artoberfest.org.
Lizzo puts the music first during SiriusXM Small Stage show at Saint Andrew’s
“I’m a rock girl,” Lizzo declared to a packed house on Wednesday night, Oct. 5, at Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall. “I’m gonna give you a rock show!”. She was certainly in the right place for it. With her full Special Tour production making a...
Audit shows Royal Oak Schools on strong financial footing
The Royal Oak Schools district got a top grade in its latest independent audit, school officials say. The audit was done by Yeo & Yeo CPAs and Business Consultants for the fiscal year ending in June. “Our audit found Royal Oak Schools financial records and statements are fairly and appropriately...
Pilot gun buyback program launches this month
Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
Kindness Rock Garden dedicated
The Farmington/Farmington Hills Commission on Children, Youth and Families has launched an interactive art installation to help kindness and mental health awareness blossom. A dedication ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 7, for the Kindness Rock Garden, behind the Spicer House at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills. Over the...
