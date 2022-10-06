ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Clarkston, MI
Sports
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Seaholm tops rival Groves to capture D2 regional tennis title

BEVERLY HILLS —‌ Though the end result seemed inevitable Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t until Birmingham Seaholm’s Matteo Baccarini finished off his match in the finals at No. 4 singles that the Maples were finally able to celebrate a victory a long time in the making. Baccarini...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

A&T air show grounded by Oak Park

SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gallery#Mount Everest#Chsl#Detroit Catholic Central
The Oakland Press

Michigan seeing youth sport concussions decline as laws around education strengthen

Injuries are a part of sports, but the strengthening of education and training requirements for coaches, players, and school administrators around brain injuries has led to fewer concussions. Andrew Lynett, Novi High School athletic trainer, remembers that during his playing days in the early 2000’s concussions protocol and overall education...
NOVI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond

• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit

From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Explore the art of Japanese flower arrangement at Cranbrook

A new exhibition event celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangement opens Oct. 8-9 at Cranbrook House in Bloomfield Hills. “Ikebana,” held in partnership with the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, will feature more than 30 arrangements and ikebana demonstrations by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists. The arrangements will vary in scale and design, representing several of the schools of ikebana. Tours of both the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House are included with admission. The exhibition will open with a preview and wine reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Admission for Oct. 8-9 is $25 for adults and seniors, and $10 for full-time students with ID. More information or to register for the event, call 248-645-3307 or visit center.cranbrook.edu.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Celebrate the arts at Ann Arbor’s annual Artoberfest

Ann Arbor’s second annual fall celebration of the arts, A2 Artoberfest, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in the city’s Kerrytown area downtown. The event, stretching across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron St., will feature 100 jury selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors and art activities, as well adult beverages from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Blom Meadworks, Riboli Family Wines, Rivers Edge Brewing Company and more. New this year, fairgoers who are 21 and older can stroll the entire event while enjoying their beverages. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit A2Artoberfest.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Audit shows Royal Oak Schools on strong financial footing

The Royal Oak Schools district got a top grade in its latest independent audit, school officials say. The audit was done by Yeo & Yeo CPAs and Business Consultants for the fiscal year ending in June. “Our audit found Royal Oak Schools financial records and statements are fairly and appropriately...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Pilot gun buyback program launches this month

Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Kindness Rock Garden dedicated

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Commission on Children, Youth and Families has launched an interactive art installation to help kindness and mental health awareness blossom. A dedication ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 7, for the Kindness Rock Garden, behind the Spicer House at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills. Over the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy