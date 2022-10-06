Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
WRAL
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
warrenrecord.com
Sorority honors Dr. Benjamin Chavis with Social Action Award
The Orpheum in Oxford was the setting for the 4th Biennial Social Action Luncheon sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Sept. 24. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Oxford native, iconic civil rights leader, global business entrepreneur, educator, organic chemist, NAACP life member, syndicated...
WRAL
Black Founders Exchange pitch event held in Durham
On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham.
chapelboro.com
Pickleball Players Crash Chapel Hill Town Council Meeting; Social Media Reacts
The Chapel Hill Town Council’s agenda for its work session on October 3 was pretty straightforward: two items and council announcements. But perhaps the biggest story to come out of the meeting happened before it was called to order. On Monday evening, dozens of pickleball players and advocates of...
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
Durham Fire Department to hold ceremony to welcome new fire truck
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Fire Department is getting a new fire truck. The department will welcome Fire Engine 1 during a 2 p.m. Sunday housing ceremony at 139 East Morgan St. The event is free to the public and the department will provide refreshments. In September, Engine 1...
Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release
Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
raleighmag.com
39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12
Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students
DURHAM – One year, while veteran DPS school counselor Ingrid Saddler-Walker was planning and researching her now-grown sons’ summer camps, she decided she wanted to do something different. Already a member of a gym, she decided to enroll in a yoga class. Saddler-Walker became such a fan that she has founded the annual Bull City Yoga Festival here in Durham.
To catch kid killers: How federal and local officials got justice for Z’Yon Person
One obstacle local investigators face in catching gang shooters is witness intimidation and members posting about cooperators and their associates on Instagram.
No car title for more than a year kept car parked for Triangle traveling nurse
"It was sitting in the garage. I couldn't drive it, I couldn't trade it in. I couldn't sell it because I didn't have the title."
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Katt Williams, Oktoberfest
RALEIGH, N.C. — Plan your weekend with our picks, including lots of Oktoberfest fun!. Oct. 6-9: Arnez J at Raleigh Improv - Arnez J's raw energy, talent and comedic skill earned him a hosting slot on BET’s longest-running comedy series “Comic View” for two seasons joining the ranks of hosts such as D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. His hilarious new comedy special “Racially Motivated” is now available on Netflix.
