Durham, NC

cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Sorority honors Dr. Benjamin Chavis with Social Action Award

The Orpheum in Oxford was the setting for the 4th Biennial Social Action Luncheon sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Sept. 24. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Oxford native, iconic civil rights leader, global business entrepreneur, educator, organic chemist, NAACP life member, syndicated...
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

Black Founders Exchange pitch event held in Durham

On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. On Friday, Black entrepreneurs pitched their startups to investors at the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
raleighmag.com

39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12

Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students

DURHAM – One year, while veteran DPS school counselor Ingrid Saddler-Walker was planning and researching her now-grown sons’ summer camps, she decided she wanted to do something different. Already a member of a gym, she decided to enroll in a yoga class. Saddler-Walker became such a fan that she has founded the annual Bull City Yoga Festival here in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Katt Williams, Oktoberfest

RALEIGH, N.C. — Plan your weekend with our picks, including lots of Oktoberfest fun!. Oct. 6-9: Arnez J at Raleigh Improv - Arnez J's raw energy, talent and comedic skill earned him a hosting slot on BET’s longest-running comedy series “Comic View” for two seasons joining the ranks of hosts such as D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. His hilarious new comedy special “Racially Motivated” is now available on Netflix.
RALEIGH, NC

