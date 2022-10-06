ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Harvard Climate Report Doesn't Mention

Ella J. Deans ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Just last week, a University report called on Harvard to expand its climate change offerings by hiring new faculty and staff in the field and establishing a standing committee to direct the school’s efforts. This framing is apt, correctly recognizing Harvard’s unique place as an institution empowered with both teaching future leaders and setting national precedent for how other academic institutions should prepare their students for a rapidly warming world.
Harvard Graduate Council Elects Nine New Board Members

The Harvard Graduate Council met this week to elect part of its board. By Courtesy of Carlos A. Gonzalez Sierra. The Harvard Graduate Council elected nine students from across the University’s 12 graduate schools to fill executive board positions this week. Some of the positions were left open from...
Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights

The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Harvard Crimson

Alec Benjamin Concert Review: A Wholesome Homecoming

Arizona singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin's songs always tell the remarkably relatable story of growing up: moving out, losing friends, flying across the country. Though on Sept. 24 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, with his own parents and sister in the crowd, Benjamin’s incredible performance felt a lot like returning home.
