Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO