KXLY
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Another dramatic win for Post Falls
POST FALLS — You can’t say that Post Falls hasn’t had a flair for the dramatic lately. Coming off an overtime win at Mt. Spokane last Friday, back home, what else could be expected?. With the game tied at 35 with 2:22 remaining, Post Falls drove the...
pullmanradio.com
Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend
Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
