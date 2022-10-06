Read full article on original website
IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed...
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in northeast side crash Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Tuesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bywood Drive, near Graham Avenue and Binford Boulevard, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a red Jeep back out of a parking space and drive east on Bywood Drive further into the complex.
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
Police investigating robbery at Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man robbed the Star Financial Bank near 96th Street and Interstate 69 around 3 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect, described as a 20-30-year-old man wearing a disguise, approached...
Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody
GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex
A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate...
Man found dead, with signs of trauma died by homicide: IMPD
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
Man shot while driving on Interstate 70 on near east side
A person was shot tonight while driving on Interstate 70 on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
