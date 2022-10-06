ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in northeast side crash Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Tuesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bywood Drive, near Graham Avenue and Binford Boulevard, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a red Jeep back out of a parking space and drive east on Bywood Drive further into the complex.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigating robbery at Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man robbed the Star Financial Bank near 96th Street and Interstate 69 around 3 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect, described as a 20-30-year-old man wearing a disguise, approached...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis local news

