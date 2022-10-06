Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Cardinals: Oli Marmol makes bold proclamation about first postseason as manager
ST. LOUIS — A year ago, as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oliver Marmol watched as his team was eliminated in a one-game Wild Card matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Now, one year later, as he prepares for his first game as the St....
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
atozsports.com
Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez joins another impressive list
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez turned plenty of heads in his rookie season. Rodriguez became the 12th player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season as a rookie. He burst onto the national stage with his impressive showing during the Home Run Derby. And he signed a long term extension that could last as long as 20 years and be worth as much as $450 million.
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Best memes and tweets trolling Cardinals for NL Wild Card loss to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 to advance to the NLDS, and ended the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals were three outs away from taking Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet the bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals needed to win Game 2. If not, their season would end, and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would officially retire.
Cole Beasley Is Retiring From the NFL to Be a ‘Full-Time Dad & Husband’—Meet His Wife & Family
Since his retirement from the NFL to be a “full-time” husband and father, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, and how long they’ve been together. Cole, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receive before he announced his retirement in October 2022. Prior to joining the NFL, Cole played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. He finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions...
