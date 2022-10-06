ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Miami, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
atozsports.com

Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Thorman
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Anne Rogers
Person
Cal Eldred
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Dayton Moore
FanSided

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez joins another impressive list

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez turned plenty of heads in his rookie season. Rodriguez became the 12th player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season as a rookie. He burst onto the national stage with his impressive showing during the Home Run Derby. And he signed a long term extension that could last as long as 20 years and be worth as much as $450 million.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Best memes and tweets trolling Cardinals for NL Wild Card loss to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 to advance to the NLDS, and ended the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals were three outs away from taking Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet the bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals needed to win Game 2. If not, their season would end, and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would officially retire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
StyleCaster

Cole Beasley Is Retiring From the NFL to Be a ‘Full-Time Dad & Husband’—Meet His Wife & Family

Since his retirement from the NFL to be a “full-time” husband and father, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, and how long they’ve been together. Cole, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receive before he announced his retirement in October 2022. Prior to joining the NFL, Cole played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. He finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy