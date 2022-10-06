ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Horror details emerge as five-year-old girl & baby boy are brutally killed by dogs with their mom in critical condition

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeAmF_0iNxJmLi00

TWO children have been killed by a vicious dog attack that also left their mother in critical condition on Wednesday.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children, a two-year-old girl and a five-month-old boy, were attacked by two dogs in their home.

The horror discovery was made near Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Shelby County,

, near Memphis.

The mother was taken to a hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed first responders surrounding the neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

The street was full of fire department and sheriff's office vehicles.

"This case is still under active investigation," said John Morris, public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The dogs involved appeared to be two pit bulls, Morris added, and both were taken by animal control.

Law enforcement declined to provide further information as of early Thursday morning.

shelbel33
3d ago

Don’t care how nice people swear their pit bull dog is, it’s in their DNA to turn on even a loving owner and kill! Nine times outta ten, it’s a pit bull breed dog that has attacked and killed after “being a wonderful, kind” pet!

Guest
3d ago

As a plastic surgery nurse, EVERY SINGLE dog attack that has cane to our practice, has been a pitbull. People can claim what they want, but our facts speak for themselves.

Old fat man
3d ago

I've owned two pitbulls in both of them turned out to be mean and they were just as docile as could be when I was raising them but then all of a sudden they just went crazy you got to understand pitbulls brains are different than most dogs

