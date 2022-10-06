ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LCU men trip up No. 16 Oklahoma Christian

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Heriberto Campuzano scored his first goal of the season late in the first half and Tom Miles made the last of his seven saves with 56 seconds left in the match as Lubbock Christian University knocked off No. 16 Oklahoma Christian 1-0 Wednesday night in Lone Star Conference soccer at LCU.

Campuzano's goal came after a corner kick in the 41st minute. The ball went off the head of LCU's Jasper Reese before Campuzano gathered it on the edge of the box and fired a shot to the right corner that beat goalkeeper Fynn Koerner.

LCU (4-4-3, 1-0-1) has two wins and two ties in its past four matches. The Chaparrals overcame a 13-6 deficit in shots, including 7-3 in shots on goal, as Miles recorded his third shutout of the season. The sophomore from Epsom, England has allowed only two goals during the Chaps' four-match unbeaten streak.

Pablo Diez and Jeremy Chua had the other shots on goal for LCU. Joep Claassen had four shots with three on goal for Oklahoma Christian (7-2-2, 1-1).

The match was the first of two in a row against ranked opponents for the Chaps. LCU takes on No. 8 Midwestern State (6-2-2, 0-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.

LCU volleyball

Kiana Fallaha pounded 14 kills and Lubbock Christian University finally subdued Texas Woman's 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-12 Wednesday in a Lone Star Conference match at the Rip Griffin Center.

For the first time this season, LCU had more than one double-double performer as Frenship graduate Kayton Genenbacher had 39 assists and 21 digs and Coronado grad Aaliyah Gray had 16 digs and 12 kills.

The Lady Chaps trailed 4-2 in the fifth when a kill by Gray triggered a 5-0 run. After Texas Woman's closed to 13-11, kills by Fallaha and Kalli Dalland gave LCU's its third victory in a four-match homestand.

LCU (8-11, 4-4) plays Angelo State (9-9, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Junell Center in San Angelo, then visits the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (9-8, 4-2) for a match at 2 p.m. Saturday in Odessa.

Myracle Stockman and Luna van Baars had 13 kills apiece for Texas Woman's (11-7, 2-4), and Trixie Oche weighed in with 12 kills and 11 blocks.

LCU got nine kills from Lily Bickley, and Dalland and Sage Chain contributed five and four blocks, respectively.

LCU cross country

Lubbock Christian University teams will run at home for the last time this season when they host the Division II Preview meet on Friday at Chaparral Ridge.

LCU will compete against New Mexico Junior College, University of the Southwest and Oklahoma Panhandle State. The men will run the 8-kilometer course at 9 a.m., and the women will run a 5-kilometer race at 9:35 a.m.

The Lady Chaps' Madelyn Merrell, a junior from Idalou, was named the Lone Star Conference women's runner of the week after she ran a personal best on Sept. 23 at the New Mexico JC Invitational. Merrell finished second in the 5K race with a time of 19 minutes, 13.1 seconds. In her past eight races, Merrell has posted three top-three finishes and two others in the top 20.

The Lady Chaps finished second at the meet in Hobbs, New Mexico, with Sky Sena from Lubbock-Cooper taking fifth individually, Chloe Trull from Ropes finishing ninth, Hailey Lowery from Borden County 11th and Hailey Davis from Seminole placing 18th.

The LCU men finished second in the team standings at the NMJC Invitational. Colby Sandoval from Christ The King was fifth in that race, Carlos Barraza from Lubbock High placed eighth and Tristan Young 10th. Hagen Sage from Idalou came in 12th and Aiden Zingone 13th.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LCU men trip up No. 16 Oklahoma Christian

