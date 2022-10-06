Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
$172,000 donation to fund overhaul of outdated fitness facility at Kiski Area High School
Kiski Area High School freshman wrestler Abrahm Taylor works out almost daily in the weight room on campus. But using outdated, old and broken equipment isn’t optimal, he said. “Everything is so old,” Taylor said Thursday during a lunchtime weightlifting session. A new weight and cardio facility renovation...
Arconic awards $30K grants to Burrell, New Kensington-Arnold school districts
New technologies and equipment will allow Valley High School students to visit places unreachable in the classroom, while Burrell High School students will use them to create products. New Kensington-Arnold will transform its high school’s planetarium into a Think Tank, while Burrell’s “Bucconomics” program will see seniors undertake an economics-based...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact
HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
cranberryeagle.com
North Hills School District discontinues chief logo
On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
cranberryeagle.com
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
Norwin pumpkin sale to help families battling pediatric cancer
A group of fifth grade students at Norwin’s Hillcrest Intermediate School will sell pumpkins at 4 p.m. Friday outside the Advance Auto Parts in the Norwin Hills Shopping Center along Route 30 in North Huntingdon. The effort will raise money for Andrew’s Avengers, which helps to support children and...
New Kensington-Arnold superintendent receives raise, statewide award
New Kensington-Arnold Superintendent Chris Sefcheck received his first raise the same night it was announced that he won a statewide award. The school board approved a 2.5% pay increase for Sefcheck on Tuesday, shortly after getting word that he had been chosen to receive an Education Innovation Award from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park
The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
Drive-through food distribution open to Alle-Kiski Valley residents
Tarentum resident Rayann Urbanski plucked large bundles of kale from boxes outside Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer and placed them in more than 300 vehicles waiting in line at a recent drive-through food distribution. “Everyone seems to really appreciate the help,” said Urbanski, a Highlands and Pitt grad who now works...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For September 2022
Fall has arrived, for some the summer rush and moving has subsided, but for others, the fall season is the time to make the move!. In September, according to RocketHomes.com, homes in Lawrence County have sold for 10% more than they did a year ago. Courtesy of the Lawrence County...
Events to bring crafts, food and libations to downtown New Kensington
Crafters and artisans will be featured in two separate events Saturday in downtown New Kensington. Knead Community Cafe, 1011 Barnes St., will host its annual fall harvest craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That event will be followed by the city’s Downtown Market, sponsored by the Recreation Commission, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fifth Avenue.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County
Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport may strengthen legal fireworks ordinances
Fireworks can really add to the festivities at summertime community events and on holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. And it’s legal in Pennsylvania to set off some bigger fireworks. In McKeesport though, some residents are fed up with neighbors setting off fireworks at all hours...
fatherpitt.com
Power House for the Mount Oliver Incline
Most Pittsburghers with an interest in local history know that there were many inclines operating in the city a hundred years ago. Few know that part of the Mount Oliver Incline is still here. The incline itself closed in 1951, and the stations are gone, but the power house, which was across Warrington Avenue from the upper station, still stands. It has been converted into a shop for a heating and air-conditioning contractor.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
Dollar Bank nation’s 6th-largest net branch opener
PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks is among the nation’s largest net branch openers since January 2020, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Dollar Bank was No. 6 across 11 quarters with a net seven openings. A mutual — meaning it is...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. (WPXI/WPXI)
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
