Harmony, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact

HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
HARMONY, PA
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harmony, PA
Government
City
Jackson Township, PA
City
Harmony, PA
cranberryeagle.com

North Hills School District discontinues chief logo

On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Renters seek ownership

When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
James Patterson
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park

The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For September 2022

Fall has arrived, for some the summer rush and moving has subsided, but for others, the fall season is the time to make the move!. In September, according to RocketHomes.com, homes in Lawrence County have sold for 10% more than they did a year ago. Courtesy of the Lawrence County...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County

Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport may strengthen legal fireworks ordinances

Fireworks can really add to the festivities at summertime community events and on holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. And it’s legal in Pennsylvania to set off some bigger fireworks. In McKeesport though, some residents are fed up with neighbors setting off fireworks at all hours...
MCKEESPORT, PA
fatherpitt.com

Power House for the Mount Oliver Incline

Most Pittsburghers with an interest in local history know that there were many inclines operating in the city a hundred years ago. Few know that part of the Mount Oliver Incline is still here. The incline itself closed in 1951, and the stations are gone, but the power house, which was across Warrington Avenue from the upper station, still stands. It has been converted into a shop for a heating and air-conditioning contractor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
