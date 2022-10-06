Read full article on original website
Related
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Oct. 10-16: Motorized Bluebikes and the quality of city water
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Oct. 10-16: Motorized Bluebikes and the quality of city water. These are just some of the municipal meetings and civic events for the coming week. More are on the City Calendar and in the city’s Open Meetings Portal. Motorized rentals for BlueBikes. Transportation and...
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Longy’s ‘Begin Here’ to stories from Poe
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Longy’s ‘Begin Here’ to stories from Poe. Forty-third Annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Harvard Square. Free. Food from all over the world, arts, crafts, vintage goods, free samples, sidewalk sales and one-of-a-kind gifts are packed in with beer gardens, the “Chalk on the Walk” art installation, music and dancing in the street. New this year is a wine garden hosted by the Commonwealth Wine School and complementary events: The Filipino American Festival and Grolier Poetry Book Shop’s 95th Anniversary Festival. The event has been known to draw as many as 200,000 people. Information is here.
cambridgeday.com
Davis Square stretch dampened by development will liven up again with the Dragon’s Lair arcade
Davis Square stretch dampened by development will liven up again with the Dragon’s Lair arcade. Dragon Pizza in Somerville’s Davis Square is taking over the space next door to open a game and entertainment venue called Dragon’s Lair. The space at 233 Elm St., last the India...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck
The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors. A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Minuteman Bikeway Extension Hinges on Upcoming Special Vote
Next month, residents of the Town of Bedford will decide the future of their town’s Minuteman Trail extension project during a Special Town Meeting, where a two-thirds majority vote is needed to move the project into construction. America’s Revolutionary Rail Trail, or the Minuteman Trail, as the popular bikeway...
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
WCVB
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
IN THIS ARTICLE
cambridgeday.com
Iggy’s Bread plans a coffee-and-croissants cafe
There will be an addition to the gourmet enclave of Huron Village, but rumors of Sofra Bakery and Cafe moving into the old Formaggio Kitchen space are wrong, according to a manager at the beloved Strawberry Hill eatery. What is coming: the first cafe run by the bread maker Iggy’s....
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
cambridgeday.com
The grand opening for The Foundry is Saturday, but long-awaited building welcomes use already
The grand opening for The Foundry is Saturday, but long-awaited building welcomes use already. After an unofficial, monthlong soft launch, East Cambridge’s much-anticipated arts and culture venue The Foundry appears fully geared up for its opening celebration event Saturday. The celebration was planned initially for Sept. 10 but rescheduled after construction and supply delays.
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
quincyquarry.com
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
‘An emotional moment’: Cambridge Historical Commission hears proposal to demolish Middle East
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Historical Commission heard a preliminary proposal to demolish the iconic Middle East restaurant and music venue in Central Square. The Middle East first opened as a Lebanese restaurant in the 70s and started booking live music in the 80s. The club’s owner has filed...
cambridgeday.com
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
registerforum.org
Effects of MBTA’s Subway Shutdown
With four different lines providing service for multiple different cities in the Boston area, the Boston subway is the oldest public transport system in the country. On August 12th, 2022, a reader guide to the upcoming closures on the Boston system (also known as the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA)) was released stating, “a full orange line closure from Oak Grove to Forest Hills and Green Line closure from Government Center to Union Square.”
Boston Globe
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers
More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
cambridgeday.com
Reflections on a year at Mount Auburn Cemetery
I joined Mount Auburn Cemetery as its 14th president and chief executive around this time last year. The pandemic was a strange time for anyone starting a job, meeting co-workers with masks and knowing someone only by their eyes, but it was an especially difficult time to start at a cemetery; our staff dealt with a tough couple years as deaths ran significantly higher than normal, and I was proud of their dedication and perseverance. As I pass my anniversary at Mount Auburn, we’re now welcoming people for in-person events again, while looking ahead to how we can grow Mount Auburn’s role in the Cambridge community.
Comments / 0