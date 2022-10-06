Read full article on original website
Single-lane restrictions begin Monday along Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge
Motorists who travel along northbound Route 28 in O’Hara and Sharpsburg should allow extra time next week. Single-lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, according to PennDOT. Crews from Swank Construction Company will be installing new signs. Work will begin at about 7 a.m., just before rush hour, and...
PennDOT plans Youngwood street closures, reschedules lane restrictions on I-70, Route 22
PennDOT is planning intermittent closures of two sections of Depot Street in Youngwood beginning Monday . Previously announced nighttime lane restrictions on Route 22 in the New Alexandria area and on Interstate 70 in Rostraver have been delayed and now are set to start on Monday and on Oct. 14, respectively.
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
wtae.com
Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure
PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
cranberryeagle.com
Missing Harmony Emporium owner found dead in Allegheny River
A missing man from Harmony was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday, Oct. 8, afternoon. Police identified Tod DiMinno, 54, of Harmony, as the person in the red Honda Civic sedan pulled from the Allegheny River. DiMinno was last seen Sept. 28, and was reported missing Sept. 30.
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
beavercountyradio.com
Passenger Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Connoquenessing Borough
(Connoquenessing, Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Harmony Street in Connoquenessing borough around 6:05 PM on Wednesday. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 52-year-old Danial Stevenson of Evans City was operating a...
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."
butlerradio.com
Jefferson Twp. Garage Destroyed In Fire
A garage was destroyed in Jefferson Township following a major fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Butler County 911 Center, crews were called to a garage in the 600 block of Saxonburg Road around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the...
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Popular Fayette County restaurant burglarized
NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Fayette County are asking the public for help solving a break-in at a popular business. The thieves allegedly took everything they could, including the restaurant's ATM.The burglary happened at the Dark Horse Saloon. According to the owners, whoever broke into this place knew what they were looking for and they got it. Lisa Grant says whoever broke into their family bar and restaurant busted up a lot of things, including her heart."All I could think is they really destroyed my place," Grant said.It's believed only one suspect entered the New Salem Township...
pghcitypaper.com
Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking
A Pittsburgh-based cycling advocate is calling out a city police officer for allegedly parking in a bike lane during a non-emergency situation and growing belligerent when asked to move it. Cyclist Armin Samii says he was “insulted and belittled” by the officer during the encounter, most of which he caught...
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
wtae.com
19-year-old in Armstrong County Jail after hitting someone in a road work zone
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Armstrong County, a 19-year-old man is charged with speeding through an active work zone and hitting someone. Ronald Wiegand, Jr., is being charged with reckless driving and causing serious bodily injury, among other charges. Police say Wiegand ran a stop sign in Sugarcreek Township...
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
butlerradio.com
Police Release More Info On Fatal Turnpike Crash
Police are releasing more information on yesterday’s fatal accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash happened just after midnight around mile marker 38—which is less than two miles west of the Butler Valley interchange. Police say Richard Krupka of Ohio was driving west when he lost control of...
