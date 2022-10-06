ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
Missing Harmony Emporium owner found dead in Allegheny River

A missing man from Harmony was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday, Oct. 8, afternoon. Police identified Tod DiMinno, 54, of Harmony, as the person in the red Honda Civic sedan pulled from the Allegheny River. DiMinno was last seen Sept. 28, and was reported missing Sept. 30.
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
Passenger Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Connoquenessing Borough

(Connoquenessing, Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Harmony Street in Connoquenessing borough around 6:05 PM on Wednesday. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 52-year-old Danial Stevenson of Evans City was operating a...
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity." 
Jefferson Twp. Garage Destroyed In Fire

A garage was destroyed in Jefferson Township following a major fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Butler County 911 Center, crews were called to a garage in the 600 block of Saxonburg Road around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the...
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Popular Fayette County restaurant burglarized

NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Fayette County are asking the public for help solving a break-in at a popular business. The thieves allegedly took everything they could, including the restaurant's ATM.The burglary happened at the Dark Horse Saloon. According to the owners, whoever broke into this place knew what they were looking for and they got it.  Lisa Grant says whoever broke into their family bar and restaurant busted up a lot of things, including her heart."All I could think is they really destroyed my place," Grant said.It's believed only one suspect entered the New Salem Township...
Police Release More Info On Fatal Turnpike Crash

Police are releasing more information on yesterday’s fatal accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash happened just after midnight around mile marker 38—which is less than two miles west of the Butler Valley interchange. Police say Richard Krupka of Ohio was driving west when he lost control of...
