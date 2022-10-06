Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Where are SDSU and USD players from?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two universities are the largest universities in the state and draw students from across South Dakota. How many of them are the rosters of the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University football teams?. A review of the 2022 roster posted...
dakotanewsnow.com
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story. Updated: 18 hours ago. “From the...
dakotanewsnow.com
West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition. The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning...
dakotanewsnow.com
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!. Click on the video viewer above to get some...
q957.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
KELOLAND TV
City of Brookings preparing for rival game this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited. Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU. “It’s all day long until the...
dakotanewsnow.com
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the 2022 Club Excellence award from U.S. Figure Skating. This national award goes to clubs that excel in leadership, financial management, membership development, programming, and community relations. According to a press release from the Sioux Falls Figure...
dakotanewsnow.com
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
First of two Citizen Planning Academy meetings this month held
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By 2040, Sioux Falls is expected to grow to 280,000 people, with even more living in the surrounding area according to the City of Sioux Falls’ Planning Department. There’s a lot of growing pains and opportunities ahead for the city. So as the city grows, so does the planning department.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 6th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rain moved Girls “AA” tennis indoors in Rapid on day one. The Battle Ax is a big game for Pipestone and Luverne. A former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings as a Coyote. The Cougars have great team chemistry and USD rallies to beat St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Freedom rally ‘Women’s Wave’ coming to Sioux Falls Oct. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fawick Park, a “Women’s Wave” is coming to Sioux Falls. “We are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice- from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for state legislature and state-wide office, we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected,” said Tiffany Campbell, Sioux Falls mother and rally organizer.
