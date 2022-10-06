Read full article on original website
'High-Profile' Call of Duty Streamers Buy Cheats, Activision Says
Activision claims that some "high-profile" Call of Duty streamers in the U.S. do in fact, buy and use cheats. The statement was made in Activision's latest court filing in its ongoing lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the most prominent cheat providers in gaming. "EngineOwning ("EO" or the "Enterprise") is a...
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call out Blizzard over “insane” microtransaction prices
Overwatch 2’s microtransactions have proven incredibly unpopular, with many of the game’s community voicing their anger over the pricy nature of skins and in-game items. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 has removed lootboxes and instead replaced them with a Battle Pass and in-game microtransactions. While this isn’t exactly anything new for a free to play title, the Overwatch community has called out Blizzard for its “greedy” pricing of in-game purchases.
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusives May Continue to Release on PS4
PlayStation may continue to release new games on PS4 as opposed to making them exclusive to PS5. This console generation has been a little strange compared to other ones. Unlike the PS3 to PS4 jump, there are very few games that are outright exclusive to PS5. There are a few such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but generally, you can get the biggest games on both generations of consoles. It's likely this wasn't really intended when Sony started developing these games and crafting the PS5, but due to the shortage on consoles and other factors, it has made it difficult for Sony to get a lot of PlayStation 5 units out to players. As it stands, God of War Ragnarok is the only upcoming AAA PlayStation exclusive confirmed to release on PS4, but it may not be the last.
Digital Trends
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. As you may know, GameStop allows you to trade in old consoles and games that you’re not using anymore for store credit, which eventually goes toward the purchase of new gear. It’s an excellent way to save some money if you’re upgrading to a new console, such as a PlayStation 5, for example. Every once in a while, they run a promotion where you can get a little extra to put toward a new purchase. Well, right now that’s exactly what’s happening. From now until when the sale ends on October 8, in-store when you trade in your old PS4 console, you’ll get an extra $25 to apply to a purchase of a PS5, allowing you to upgrade to the latest console for less.
Modern Warfare 2 will have the same pre-paid/VOIP phone restrictions as Overwatch 2
"It's wrong to require players to enter into a phone contract before being allowed to play the game they paid for"
A Massive Outage Has Rendered The Fortnite Servers Completely Unreachable Just Days After An Eleven-Hour Downtime And The Release Of V22.10
This week, a significant outage has rendered Fortnite‘s servers unreachable to players for the second time this week. Almost a month after the debut of Fortnite: Season 4, Chapter 3, the v22.10 update was published on October 4 with a new Explosive Goo Gun, tweaks to the maps, and Superstyles for the Battle Pass skins.
daystech.org
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ will use Blizzard’s controversial SMS Protect system
When the following Call of Duty arrives on , followers might want to join a telephone quantity to their Battle.internet account to play the sport. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number,” says a just lately noticed by .
dexerto.com
Raven Software job listing hints at studio developing future Call of Duty campaign
A Raven Software job listing suggests that the team is looking to bring in talent to help with Campaign animation for a future Call of Duty title that may not be Warzone 2. Raven Software has operated as a support studio throughout much of the Call of Duty franchise’s historical run.
Gamespot
EA's New PC App Is Out Now, Replaces Origin
EA has officially launched a replacement app for its PC client Origin. After more than a decade, Origin is being retired in favor of the EA App, which the company says is its "fastest and lightest" program to date. In a blog post, EA explained that extensive beta testing helped...
FIFA・
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
nftevening.com
Mythical Games Announces ERC-20 Token For Gaming Ecosystem
Mythical Games partners with 21+ companies, including Ubisoft and Animoca, to decentralise web3 gaming with the new ERC-20 token Mythos (MYTH). The CEO of the gaming web3 company — John Linden, claimed the Mythical Games was accused of not being ‘web3 enough’. Therefore they decided to create a change.
NME
Blizzard apologises for rocky ‘Overwatch 2’ launch
Blizzard has apologised for the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 after suffering cyber-attacks and facing backlash over phone verification requirements. In a post to the US Blizzard forum, a community manager wrote: “Yesterday was an exciting day for the Overwatch team—a day that we know you have been looking forward to for a long time. While millions of people have been enjoying the game, the launch has not met your, or our, expectations.
God of War DualSense pre-orders are still live at PlayStation Direct - get yours reserved now
Our God of War Dualsense pre-order guide will direct you straight to the best places to pick up the limited edition controller.
World's biggest Pokemon collection is being sold after 25 years for a projected $300,000
The collection numbers over 20,000 individual items
boundingintocrypto.com
Sega, a giant of Japanese gaming, will release its first blockchain game
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. One of the biggest Japanese gaming firms, Sega, has revealed that Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese game production business, will help it release its first blockchain game. Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, will be utilized to build the game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, in order to accommodate its blockchain components.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Reverses Phone Requirement for Most Players, Addresses Controversial Launch
The team behind Overwatch 2 has addressed the game's incredibly controversial launch which has been wrought with server issues and unfortunate changes that have rubbed folks the wrong way. Overwatch 2 is a rather interesting sequel as it's kind of just a slightly refined version of the original. It's not a big leap forward and is largely made up of a lot of the same parts. However, it's free-to-play and the original game has been shut down, so there weren't many massive reasons to complain. That was until Overwatch 2 was hit with DDoS attacks as soon as it launched and server problems that have prevented players from playing the game or kicked them out in the middle of a match. If you could play, you also had to enter your phone number to continue as it's used to combat cheaters, ensuring they can't create a new account if they get banned. However, this created other issues as Overwatch 2 doesn't let players with prepaid phones play. Some fans noted the move made them feel "too poor" to play the highly anticipated game.
