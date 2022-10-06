The team behind Overwatch 2 has addressed the game's incredibly controversial launch which has been wrought with server issues and unfortunate changes that have rubbed folks the wrong way. Overwatch 2 is a rather interesting sequel as it's kind of just a slightly refined version of the original. It's not a big leap forward and is largely made up of a lot of the same parts. However, it's free-to-play and the original game has been shut down, so there weren't many massive reasons to complain. That was until Overwatch 2 was hit with DDoS attacks as soon as it launched and server problems that have prevented players from playing the game or kicked them out in the middle of a match. If you could play, you also had to enter your phone number to continue as it's used to combat cheaters, ensuring they can't create a new account if they get banned. However, this created other issues as Overwatch 2 doesn't let players with prepaid phones play. Some fans noted the move made them feel "too poor" to play the highly anticipated game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO